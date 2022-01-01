Kyle Richards Weighs in on Kris Jenner Possibly Joining ‘RHOBH’

For years, there have been rumors that Kris Jenner was going to join the cast of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The reality star is no stranger to television, and since she is pals with “RHOBH’s” Kyle Richards, adding her to the cast wouldn’t be that much of a stretch.

Back in September 2020, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen addressed the rumors about Kris inking a deal with Bravo. “I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?” Andy said on the September 9, 2020, episode of “Radio Andy” (via YouTube).

“She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show. She wouldn’t have control over the edits,” he continued. “I think for someone who is used to having so much power of a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power,” he added.

Now, Kyle is speaking out on the rumors that Kris could be given a diamond, especially now that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is officially over (the family’s new reality show is slated for release in 2022).

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Doesn’t Think Kris Has Time for ‘Housewives’

Sure, being a part of “RHOBH” might be fun, and it seems like Kris Jenner fits the mold, but Kyle says that the momager simply doesn’t have the time to dedicate to the franchise.

“Kris Jenner is one of the busiest women I know, I’m lucky she even comes to my events on camera because she’s so busy,” Kyle told Goss.ie in an exclusive interview that was published back on December 21, 2021.

“We make a point to show up on each other’s shows here and there to support each other but we’re both so busy, there’s no way. People have joked about her doing the Housewives but I think she’s got her hands full,” Kyle added.

However, Kyle isn’t completely writing Kris off of any “Housewives”-related projects. “Maybe we could do a special with us all together,” Kyle suggested, jokingly.

Kris Wouldn’t Mind Guest-Appearing on ‘RHOBH’

It wouldn’t be completely out of the question to see Kris on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” primarily because she runs in the same friendship circles. And she’s actually not opposed to the idea, either.

Back in March 2021, Andy spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the ongoing fan demand to see Kris on the show. “She would be a huge get,” Andy previously admitted. Well, as it turns out, Andy has apparently talked to Kris about it and she would love to be on “RHOBH,” but only as a guest. Kris doesn’t seem to have any interest in holding a diamond of her own.

When Entertainment Weekly asked Andy if his conversation with Kris was confirmation that fans would see her on the show in the future, he responded, “I think so.” So, if you’re a Kris Jenner fan, it’s possible that she will be featured on a future season, perhaps at one of Kyle or Kathy Hilton’s dinner parties!

