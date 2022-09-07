Real Housewives Star Dating Rumors Debunked

A “Real Housewives of Miami” star is not dating a sports legend’s son after all.

Here’s what you need to know:

Larsa Pippen Is ‘Strictly Friends’ With Michael Jordan’s Son After Dating Rumors Sparked by TMZ

Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, was photographed out to lunch with Marcus Jordan, the son of Michael Jordan at Zuma in Miami, FL on Sunday, September 4, according to TMZ.

Now, the relationship between the two has been clarified.

According to TMZ, the two (who have a 17 year age difference) are “strictly friends.”

Initially TMZ reported that with witnesses told them it “looked like a double date with another couple.”

In the outlet’s original report they said, “Eyewitnesses tell us they were there for about 45 minutes, and that there were no obvious signs of PDA between them. However, our sources say Larsa seemed to be trying to keep a low profile and got a little skittish when she realized folks had spotted her/were taking pics.”

The massive age gap wasn’t the only potential red flag, according to the outlet there’s messiness due to the sports rivalry between Pippen’s husband and Jordan’s dad.

“It would have been a big mess if it were true,” the outlet reported. “Larsa’s ex, Scottie, pretty much hates his old partner in crime … which dates back to their playing days on the Chicago Bulls and was reignited during the ‘Last Dance’ documentary.”

Heavy reached out to Pippen for comment and has not received a response.

The Pippens have been separated since 2016, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until January 2022.

During an episode of RHOM, Pippen revealed that she was “traumatized” by her ex and his games. She told her co-star that her ex was threatening to take one of their kids since she wanted to sell their former marital home.

“If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher,” she said while getting her nails done. “This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids. He’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

Pippen Says Dating After 23 Years of Marriage Is ‘Kind of Hard’ & Thought It ‘Was Going to Be Easier’

While appearing on RHONJ star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, On Display, Pippen discussed dating after her divorce.

“I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body that was really successful that gave me four gorgeous kids,” she told Gorga of her ex-husband. “So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can like, fill in — it doesn’t have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes.”

She added, “It’s kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you.”

Pippen has been linked romantically to several men since she split from her ex, but nothing has ever been made official.

“Once I started dating, I’m like — I’m gonna have to come to the realization that I’m not gonna get it all. I had a great run. I had a great relationship. You know, I was married for 23 years,” she said.

READ NEXT: Rep: New Lisa Rinna Rumors ‘Not True’