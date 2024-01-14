Larsa Pippen Talks Having Children With Marcus Jordan

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan have been making headlines since the beginnings of their relationship in late 2022. The couple have since confirmed that they are working on an engagement, which led many to wonder if kids were in the pair’s future.

Larsa already has four children with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen, sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 15. In a January 11 interview with Us Weekly, Larsa opened up about the possibility of expanding her family with Marcus, the son of Scottie’s former teammate turned rival Michael Jordan.

“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” Larsa told the outlet. “So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case.”

Larsa Pippen’s Children Approve of Marcus Jordan

Larsa explained to the outlet that Marcus and her children get along great, saying, “I feel like he’s actually closer to my boys than he is with Sophia. They just have so much in common with basketball and just helping guide them and when it comes down to [being] sneakerheads. And my kids love asking him for advice on shoes and clothes and all that good stuff.”

“Real Housewives of Miami” fans got to see Marcus interacting with Sophia in the January 10, 2024 episode. Sophia, who lives in Los Angeles with her father while attending high school there, visited her mother in Miami. During the visit, Sophia said if she had to spend time around a father figure who wasn’t her father, it would be Marcus. “He’s so much fun,” she told her mother.

In a confessional, Marcus opened up as well, saying, “I think when it comes to Larsa’s kids, I’m not looking to be a secondary parent. I’m looking to be moreso of a support system. The same way I am for Larsa, I want to support her and her kids.”

Larsa also gave a relationship updated to Us Weekly, telling them that she is “comfortable” with where she and Marcus stand right now, but that she isn’t ruling out a future marriage. “I feel like I like having a partner, someone you can grow with, someone you can build with. I definitely like that feeling,” she said.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Competed on ‘The Traitors’ Together

Larsa and Marcus put their relationship to the test by competing against one another in the second season of the hit Peacock reality competition show “The Traitors”. Both Larsa and Marcus were chosen to compete as Faithful in the January 12 three-part premiere. In the third episode, it was revealed that Marcus was eliminated (“murdered” within the world of the show) by the Traitors, who feared he was too well-liked and would figure out their identities.

Larsa survived through the third episode, and is still in the game alongside fellow “Real Housewives” stars Tamra Judge, Shereé Whitfield, and Phaedra Parks. Parks is competing as a Traitor alongside “Big Brother” winner Dan Gheesling and “Survivor” winner Parvati Shallow.

