Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Spark Engagement Speculation

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen made headlines in September 2022 when rumors began to swirl that she was dating former college basketball player Marcus Jordan (son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, who happens to have a long-standing rivalry with Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen).

The rumors of Larsa and Marcus’ relationship have since been confirmed and were replaced by new rumors that the two had become engaged after TMZ spotted the pair while on a date night on August 17, 2023.

After exiting the restaurant Jones in West Hollywood, TMZ asked Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 32, what the possibility of marriage was, to which Marcus replied that “We’re looking for a location.” When asked if they had a date picked out already, he went on to add, “It’s in the works.”

Marcus Jordan Bought Larsa Pippen a ‘Promise Ring’

Fans took to social media to discuss the news of a potential wedding on the horizon, with one basketball fan tweeting, “Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen set to get married. Never thought the 7th Jordan-Pippen ring would come in 2023,” making reference to the six championship rings that Michael and Scottie won together during their basketball careers.

Larsa leaned into the fan speculation, sharing an Instagram photo with Marcus on August 18 and captioning the post, “It’s In the works”. One fan added to the championship rings joke by commenting, “Alexa play ‘7 Rings’ by Ariana Grande” on Larsa’s post.

“Larsa Pippen-Jordan is wilddddddd” another user added, referring to the possibility of Larsa having the last names of two basketball legends if she were to take Marcus’s last name.

Us Weekly reported on August 19 that while the two are not officially engaged, as source has said that, “Marcus gave Larsa a promise ring,” and that the couple is “talking marriage at the moment.”

Michael Jordan Disapproves of Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen’s Relationship

Larsa and Marcus’ new relationship development comes months after Marcus’s father Michael gave an emphatic “No!” when asked by TMZ whether or not he approved of the couple dating in July 2023.

While Marcus tried to laugh off his father’s disapproval on his and Larsa’s “Separation Anxiety” podcast after the TMZ story came out, she responded, “I didn’t think it was funny. There’s nothing funny about it. […] I was kind of embarrassed.” Larsa went on to explain that the biggest reason she was upset was because she had been assuring others that their relationship was going smoothly and things were good between her and Marcus’s family. “I was like traumatized,” she added, “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’ People think I lied.”

One person who may think Larsa lied is her RHOM co-star, Dr. Nicole Martin, who in a January 2023 appearance on the “Mention It All” podcast, accused Larsa of faking and staging scenes for the cameras, calling her “Producer Pippen because she is basically trying to just create her own narrative all season.

“Let’s be honest, she’s got four grown kids, she’s got an ex [Scottie Pippen], they’re co-parenting, there’s a lot of dynamics there that she could touch on,” Martin added, “You don’t see any of that.”

