Real Housewives Stars Feud on Social Media: ‘Stay Out of It You Weirdo’

Another day, another “Real Housewives” feud.

This time, the beef was apparently sparked up again between “Real Housewives of Miami” stars Larsa Pippen and Julia Lemigova. A RHOM fan page on Instagram posted a summary of a podcast interview that Pippen did, in which she said Adriana de Moura is the cast member who’s changed the most since season 3.

Lemigova, who joined the RHOM franchise for its reboot 4th season, replied in the comments to the Instagram post, “I think she is projecting! @larsapippen.” Pippen didn’t hesitate to clap back at her co-star, writing, “@julialemigova stay out of it you weirdo no one asked u.” Lemigova hasn’t yet replied to Pippen. Here are screenshots of the exchange:

Lemigova Confronted Pippen about Her Attitude During RHOM Season 4

Lemigova and Pippen butted heads during the fourth season of “The Real Housewives of Miami” after what seemed like a smooth start for the newcomer to the franchise. However, at a dinner during the season, Lemigova confronted Pippen and later explained to Bravo that she finally spoke up because her confidence grew.

“I needed to really see for myself how Larsa is, if she’s kind of a true person or sometimes maybe not so much,” she told Bravo Insider. “You know, you can have some friends in your life who are like fair-weather friends, and I just felt that I had enough of some kind of hypocritical interactions with her.” She said she “held back a little bit” as she doesn’t like conflicts but told the publication, “I’m not holding back anymore.”

Lemigova explained to Hollywood Life that she and Pippen just didn’t “click” very well and that she didn’t agree with Pippen’s attitude toward de Moura:

It was just not clicking very well for her and I disagreed with her comments and the way she was very rude to Adriana. I defend my friend always. And then she was telling me that I was biased that I defend Adriana blindly, which was not true. So we were just not on the same page at all.

Pippen’s comments about de Moura that were raised in the Instagram post were made on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. She was asked about which cast member changed the most during the decade-long break between RHOM seasons 3 and 4.

Pippen replied it was de Moura and said, “you know, some people as they age, they get bitter and mean? I feel like she has gotten bitter and mean,” and went on to compare her co-star to a “grumpy old man.”

She also said that she believes de Moura has been stirring up drama on the show because she wasn’t happy at being cast as a “friend” instead of as a Housewife. “She clearly wants to be a Housewife,” Pippen told People TV two months ago. “But, I feel like you have to have things going on in your life. You have to be like, focused on yourself and focused on what you have going on.”

