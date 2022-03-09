Real Housewives Star Slams Castmate as ‘Grumpy Old Man’

The “Real Housewives of Miami” returned for season 4 after a long gap of nearly 10 years following season 3. Some cast members returned alongside new housewives, while some of the original stars made appearances in the “friend” role.

Larsa Pippen, one of the first season’s cast members who was back for season 4, called out co-star Adriana de Moura after the first part of the RHOM reunion aired. She said de Moura changed a lot since the original seasons. On the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Pippen said she thought de Moura was the cast member who changed the most. She explained:

Like I think she’s gotten, you know, some people as they age, they get bitter and mean? I feel like she has gotten bitter and mean. Like a grumpy old man, you know?

Pippen added that in her opinion, it’s all in the energy of a person. “If you’re like loving and open and want everyone to win you see that,” she said. “And if you’re just like, you know, just in the corner, hating on everyone and talking s***, like that’s just, you know.”

Pippen Said She Thinks De Moura Causes Drama Because She’s Annoyed She Was Cast as a Friend Only & Not a Housewife

Pippen previously said that she believes de Moura’s conduct is because she was annoyed at returning to RHOM as a “friend” instead of a housewife. She told People TV two months ago, “I feel like, you know, the same person that caused the drama for many seasons before me and is going to continue to cause the drama is Adriana.” She added:

I feel like she has nothing going on for herself, but she’s just stirring the pot and just doing what she does best being loud and annoying.

The Bravolebrity said, “She clearly wants to be a Housewife. But, I feel like you have to have things going on in your life. You have to be like, focused on yourself and focused on what you have going on. I can’t just sit here, be like, Oh, well, this person – you know. I’m not doing anything, but I want to be on the show, but I have nothing to show for it.”

Pippen Defended Herself Against Claims by de Moura & Other Co-Stars at the RHOM Reunion That She Got a Brazilian Butt Lift

De Moura confronted Pippen in part one of the RHOM season 4 reunion when Pippen denied having gotten a Brazilian butt lift. “I literally work out seven days a week,” she explained.

De Moura replied to Pippen that the shape looked not natural and that’s why fans were making those claims and Pippen told her, “My body’s tight because I work out, if I compare my body to your body, I’m athletic, you’re not.”

After the reunion aired, Pippen took to social media to post “receipts,” sharing a throwback photo of herself sitting by a pool. In the shot, the younger Bravolebrity’s bikini bottoms highlighted her figure.

