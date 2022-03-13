Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Kim Kardashian’s Romance With Pete Davidson

Larsa Pippen has some thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – and they are all happy ones.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, who was once besties with the 41-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, shared her thoughts on the celebrity duo’s unlikely romance that spawned after Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” last fall.

Davidson, 28, has had several big-name girlfriends, including actress Kate Beckinsale and supermodel Kaia Gerber, according to People. He was also famously engaged to singer Ariana Grande in 2018. Kardashian has been married three times and split from her most recent husband, rapper Kanye West, in 2021 after six years of marriage and four kids together.

When Kardashian was with West, her relationship with Pippen was strained. According to Page Six, in a February 2022 episode of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” Pippen revealed that she “knew too much” about the West marriage and that it caused “the demise” of her friendship with Kardashian because West didn’t want her around.

But Davidson is a whole new ball game, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Pippen showed support for her former friend’s new relationship.

Larsa Pippen Said She is Happy for Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Pippen shared her thoughts on Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson while speaking on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast on March 7. “You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy,” the “Real Housewives of Miami” star said on the podcast. “When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they’re happy. So that’s all that matters.”

Pippen previously issued a similar sentiment to E!’s Daily Pop not long after Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson began making headlines. “You know what, I just want everyone to be happy,” she said in January 2022. “If you’re happy, I’m happy.”

The Bravo star also revealed that she is in “a really good place” with Kardashian now, and that West had also reached out to her to apologize for his past beef with her.

According to Us Weekly, two days before Pippen gave her approval of Kardashian and Davidson as a couple, West showed his support for her. The “Gold Digger” rapper “liked” an Instagram post that included Pippen’s denial that she recently had a surgical procedure to enhance her figure and that she attributed her new physique to weight gain and working out.

Larsa Pippen Isn’t the Only Real Housewives Star to Talk About Pete Davidson

While Pippen has given Pete Davidson her seal of approval, she’s not the only “Real Housewives’ star to share her opinion on him. In November 2021, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel admitted she was intrigued by Davidson’s knack for attracting beautiful celebrity girlfriends.

In late 2021, Frankel, 51, took to Twitter to post her tongue-in-cheek theory about the “Saturday Night Live” star and his relationship with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” beauty.

“Years later, I still maintain that Pete Davidson shoots diamonds out of his penis,” Frankel wrote. “He needs a deal with @ZalesJewelers (and yes he is talented, charming, smart & cute) but his game is tight.”

READ NEXT: Taylor Armstrong Weighs in on Kyle Richards & Lisa Vanderpump Fallout