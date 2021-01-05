REPORT: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting a Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially over, according to Page Six. Multiple sources claim that, “divorce is imminent” for Kardashian and West, per Page Six. Kardashian has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, the news outlet reported.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source tells Page Six. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Kardashian and West sparked divorce rumors throughout 2020. The two have been in marriage counseling, according to TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that Kardashian and West’s marriage has been in trouble, “for the last half of 2020.” Kardashian was waiting for the right time to file for divorce, given West’s mid-2020 bipolar disorder episodes, sourced told TMZ.

The celebrity duo took a family trip to West’s home in Wyoming in August, per TMZ. Sources told the news outlet that the couple took a private family vacation to try and make their family work.

The trip may not have been successful, as a source told People in December that Kardashian and West, “very much live separate lives.” The source continued saying, “Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don’t overlap much.”

Kardashian hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring lately, and the two spent the holidays apart. Kardashian spent Christmas at Kourtney Kardashian’s house with her children and her sisters, while West stayed at his Wyoming ranch over the holidays, per Page Six.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce,” a source told Page Six. “She’s done.” Kardashian and West share four children together: North West (7), Saint West (5,) Chicago West (2) and Psalm West (19-months).

Sources Claim Kardashian Has Grown Out of Her Marriage

For the last few years, West has made headlines with his controversial tweets. Over the summer, West accused both Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to “lock” him up in a mental institution. The 43-year-old rapper called Jenner, “Kris Jong-Un” in a past tweet. West suffers from bipolar disorder.

Kardashian has defended West’s actions in the past, but a source tells Page Six, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.”

The source continued saying, “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Kardashian and West made their relationship public in April of 2012. The two dated for over a year before Kardashian gave birth to their first child together, North West, 7, on June 15, 2013. Only a few months later in October, West spent over $3 million to propose to Kardashian, and the two got married in May 2014.

West Is ‘Over’ the Kardashian Family

Kardashian may be the one filing for divorce, but West may not be so upset about the separation. A source close to West told Page Six that West does not want to live the Kardashian lifestyle. West, “Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” adding he eventually found their reality show “unbearable.”

Kardashian initially dismissed divorce rumors in September 2020. Following West’s September Twitter rant – in which he worried fans over a murder warning, tweeted individual screenshots of his contract with Universal, and appeared to have been urinating on a Grammy Award, among others – divorce rumors circulated. Kardashian assured fans all was well by posting a series of Instagram ‘date night’ shots.

On July 4, the rapper announced his bid for presidency of the United States. Shortly after, he held a campaign event in South Carolina where he claimed in part that Harriet Tubman didn’t free any slaves. He also revealed that when Kardashian was pregnant with their first child, daughter North, he initially wanted her to get an abortion. “I almost killed my daughter,” he said during the event. “No more Plan B, Plan A.” A source told Page Six that West’s latest comments and anti-abortion stance have taken a toll on Kardashian.

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out,” a source told Page Six. “But she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

A source told People in September that the reality star “feels powerless” as West continued to tweet unsubstantiated accusations. Kardashian has reportedly been struggling with her husband’s latest series of tweets. “He’s off his meds,” the source claimed to People. “He promised he’d stay on them. The last time, part of his negotiation with Kim was that he’d get back on his medication and he would work very hard to control his impulses. He made a lot of promises. And now those promises are broken, less than a month later.”

“It’s the same thing over and over and over again,” the source told People. “He’s on very thin ice with her right now, and she’s truly trying to decide what to do to protect the kids, but also her own sanity. The whole thing is discouraging and difficult for her.”

The source also claimed that Kardashian had no idea that West was going on another Twitter spree. “She saw the tweets and was like, ‘Seriously? Again?’” the source told People. “She wants to be a supportive partner, she’s doing everything she can do to support him. But he has to support himself. He has to take care of his own health. She can’t force feed him medication. She can’t make him do anything he doesn’t want to do.”

Heavy has reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment.

