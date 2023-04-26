Pals Say ‘Real Housewives’ Star May Marry Boyfriend Despite 16-Year Age Gap

There might be 16 years between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, but that hasn’t stopped them from falling “crazy in love.” According to Pippen’s “Real Housewives of Miami” co-stars, there’s a chance Pippen, 48, could marry Jordan, 32.

“He and Larsa are great together,” “RMOH” star Alexia Nepola (née Echevarria), 55, told E! News on April 17. “They’re super into each other and are enjoying each other so much.”

“I feel like it’s too early in their relationship to talk marriage,” she told E! News. “But everything is possible when you’re crazy in love.”

Marysol Patton, who has a “friend of” role in the series.

“He’s a Capricorn like me, I love him!” Patton, 56, told the publication. “He’s a doll and he treats Larsa really well. She’s very happy and he’s a very polite, awesome, good-looking guy. I think they’re a great couple and I hope they last forever.”

Pippen was married to former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2021. Rumors that she was dating Jordan — the son of legendary NBA player Michael Jordan — began last year, though she didn’t confirm the gossip until January 2023.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan famously won six championships together with the Bulls in the ’90s.

The new couple became Instagram official in January 2023, with Jordan posting a video of himself and Pippen doing a handshake, hugging and then giving each other a kiss. “Twistin’ up my fingers for my twin🤝✨,” he wrote.

“Love u,” the “RHOM” star said in the comments section.

Micahel Jordan and Scottie Pippen haven’t publicly commented about the relationship.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen share four children together: Scotty Jr., 22; Preston, 21; Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

Marcus is the second eldest of Michael Jordan’s children. His siblings are Jeffrey, 34 and Jasmine, 30. He also has two half-sisters, 9-year-old twins Victoria and Ysabel.

Michael Jordan, 60, welcomed the twins with his current wife, Yvette Prieto, 44. They also have a 16-year age gap.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Met Through Mutual Friends

Pippen isn’t fazed by the age 16-year difference between herself and her boyfriend.

“I feel like age doesn’t really determine your level of maturity,” she told Tamron Hall in March.

According to the “RHOM” star, they met at a party for the “first time four years ago.”

“We have a lot of mutual friends, so we’re kinda in the same circle,” she told Hall.

When the host said Pippen is a “beautiful woman” and could date anyone, so why did she choose Michael Jordan’s son?

“I didn’t plan it like that,” Pippen answered. The “RHOM” star said she should be able to date whoever she wants without being judged.

It Was Hard for Larsa Pippen To Date After Her Divorce

Before she started a romantic relationship with Marcus Jordan, the “RHOM” star said it wasn’t easy to find a partner after getting divorced from a famous basketball player.

“I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body, that was really successful, that gave me four gorgeous kids. So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can, like, fill in — it doesn’t have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes,” Larsa Pippen said during an August 2022 appearance on Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast, according to People.

“It’s kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you … Once I started dating, I’m like — I’m gonna have to come to the realization that I’m not gonna get it all,” she continued. “I had a great run. I had a great relationship. You know, I was married for 23 years.”

Bravo hasn’t officially confirmed a season 6 of “RHOM.”