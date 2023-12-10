Fans React to Lauren Manzo’s Instagram Posts Following Weight Loss

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Lauren Manzo, the daughter of Caroline Manzo, has been open about her weight loss journey. For the past several months, fans have flocked to her social media accounts to comment on her appearance.

For instance, on November 26, the mother of one took to Instagram to share two photos of herself and her daughter, Marchesa Anna Scalia. In the caption of the post, Manzo wished her followers a “Happy Thanksgiving.” While some commenters reciprocated her well-wishes, others decided to shower her with compliments.

“You look so beautiful being happy!” wrote a commenter.

“Lauren looks so happy and healthy. Good for her,” added another.

“Lauren your look incredibleeeeee😍😍🔥🔥🔥,” shared another person.

A different social media user referenced that Page Six released pictures of Manzo attending her brother, Albie Manzo‘s November 2023 wedding. In the picture, the 32-year-old wore a figure-hugging black dress.

“You look hot in that black dress at your brother’s wedding party! Good for you! ❤️🙌🔥You look healthy and happy! All the best this holiday season🎄,” commenter the fan.

Lauren Manzo Shared Another Series of Photos on November 30

Manzo shared a series of pictures with her Instagram followers on November 30. A few images showed Manzo wearing pajamas while posing in front of a Christmas tree with her daughter. Several photos were also likely taken at her brother’s wedding, as she was wearing the same black dress.

Some fans shared their thoughts about Manzo’s appearance in the comments section.

“My girl!! You consistently captivate radiance, both in your demeanor and appearance, reflecting a blend of positivity and inner sunshine. You look like a supermodel babe!” commented a social media user.

“You have a glow to you that you didn’t have before. Happy & healthy looks fabulous on you! Great Job Momma!!!” added another.

Some commenters also questioned how Manzo has lost weight.

“I guess I’m totally in the dark. I think she looks beautiful. I know she used to be a little heavier, but she looks gorgeous. However, did she get so skinny?” wrote a commenter.

“What’s your secret? I think you look amazing at any size but would love to know what you’ve been doing?” asked another.

“Omg you look sooooo good! Tell me how you did it! I’m struggling,” added a different person.

Lauren Manzo Shared Before-and-After Pictures on Instagram

Manzo uploaded two pictures to showcase her weight loss on Instagram in September 2023. In the caption of the post, the mother of one noted that she underwent “surgery, functional medicine,” and decided to eat a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. The reality television personality also shared that she has taken “Mounjaro to lose [her] last 30lbs.”

In addition, the RHONJ alum expressed gratitude to fans who have been supportive of her decision to lose weight.

“Thank you all for your kind words and support. I’m feel amazing and happy to feel like ‘Me’ again. I don’t even know that girl on the left & i’m proud of how far I’ve come!” wrote Manzo.

Lauren Manzo Discussed Her Weight-Loss Journey in May 2023

During a May 2023 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA” podcast, alongside her mother, Manzo acknowledged that she decided to get gastric banding surgery in 2018. However, in 2020, the mother of one “had the LAP-band” removed, which caused her to gain some weight. According to Manzo, she decided to meet with “a functional medicine doctor,” who told her to “be gluten, dairy, [and] soy-free.”

Manzo stated that the changes to her diet caused her to lose 50 pounds. The reality television personality said, however, that she “couldn’t lose anymore.” She was then advised by her pharmacist to give the tirzepatide, Mounjaro, a try.

“Since February, I’ve lost 30 pounds,” said the Bravo personality.

Manzo clarified that she was aware that Mounjaro is a controversial weight-loss tool.

“People don’t applaud it, whatever, but it’s a shot into your stomach once a week, it’s the same as Ozempic. And honestly, I really do believe that obesity and things like they are a major issue for people. It has been a mental health issue for me. You have seen me struggle with it since I was 20 years old. And it’s been really hard for me and I’ve lost a lot of weight from being on that whole Ozempic thing,” said Manzo.