Former Real Housewives Star Teases New Income After Cutting Ties With Bravo

Leah McSweeney claims she’s making a boatload of money on OnlyFans more than a year after cutting ties with “The Real Housewives” world for good.

McSweeney was a cast member on the 12th and 13th seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” When the show was revamped, she joined “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” for one final Housewives round.

In a March 2024 interview on the “Sofia with an F” podcast, McSweeney shared that she’s making more money in one week on the adult content-sharing platform Onlyfans than she did for an entire season of RHONY.

Leah McSweeney Wishes She Joined OnlyFans Sooner

McSweeney, 41, joined Only Fans in late 2023. She charges her subscribers $10 per month to view her content. She told podcast host Sofia Franklyn she’s making an “[expletive] ton of money” on the fan site.

McSweeney replied “yes” when asked if she made more on OnlyFans in a week than she did on RHONY. “One week is more than one season,” McSweeney confirmed, adding, “Why didn’t I do OnlyFans sooner? … I [expletive] love OnlyFans. This is great. This is a wonderful platform where people aren’t censored. …I feel supported. I’m making money. I get to express myself. It’s fun. I love it. I’m being creative on it. It’s dope.”

According to Page Six, McSweeney earned $10,000 per episode for her second season of RHONY, which featured 18 episodes. In 2022, she told the “We Should Talk” podcast she would consider returning to RHONY for a third season. “I mean look, I have to see if they offer me to go back, I have to wait to see who’s on it and which show it is, and whatever,” she said at the time.

In March 2024, McSweeney filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen in which she accused producers of encouraging the consumption of alcohol and other substance abuse. A rep for Cohen denied the allegations in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

This Isn’t the 1st Time Leah McSweeney Talked About Her OnlyFans Income

It’s clear that McSweeney’s days as a Bravo star are done. But she appears to have embraced OnlyFans as a lucrative backup income. As of this writing, McSweeney has posted 105 times on OnlyFans and has more than 3,200 subscribers.

In an Instagram story posted in November 2023 and reshared by @therealhousewiveszone, McSweeney claimed to be a “happy, proud member of OF.”

“I made more in one week – I’m not saying this to show off, it’s just incredible – I made more in one week than I did for one episode of RHONY that I had to trade my soul for,” she told fans in a video message. “I can’t believe I didn’t do this sooner.”

Other former Real Housewives stars who have OnlyFans pages include McSweeney’s ex co-star Sonja Morgan and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards.

During an episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, Glanville credited OnlyFans with “saving” her financially in the aftermath of a disastrous shoot for “Ultimate Girls Trip” that never aired. “I joined OnlyFans in July because I didn’t have income for the whole six months, and it saved my life,” she said in 2023. “I thought I was, like, being desperate. And then when I got on it, I was like, ‘I’m really feeling my sexual being at 51.”

