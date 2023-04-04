Bravo Star Teases Future Real Housewives Role

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard says she can see herself graduating to The Real Housewives. The New York publicist has been a star on the Hamptons-based reality show since 2017, but she’s eyeing the next level of reality TV stardom ahead of her wedding to her co-star and fiancé Kyle Radke.

“I’m ready to flip tables with girls my own age anyway,” Hubbard, 36, told E! Online in March 2023. “So I think I was born to be a Housewife. But we have to get there first. I have to become a housewife first, and then maybe we’ll graduate.”

Hubbard, who has been engaged to Radke since August 2022, will be a “housewife” soon enough. According to BravoTV.com during a March 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Radke revealed that the couple locked in a wedding venue in Mexico and that they are in conversations with “Below Deck” alum Captain Lee Rosbach to officiate their destination wedding.

Fans Have Talked About Lindsay Hubbard Joining The Real Housewives in the Past

Fans have long speculated on Hubbard as a future Real Housewife, especially with the rebooted format of “The Real Housewives of New York City” in the works.

In a Reddit thread, one user wrote that Hubbard would be a great fit for ‘The Real Housewives of New York City.” “She’s fun, she seems progressive, she’s nuts. She seems interesting and she has a decent fan base. Normally I prefer the older women for the RHONY crowd but if I had to take some younger blood I feel like Lindsay would be a fun fit,” the Redditor wrote.

While others felt that Hubbard is too young—one user pointed out that she is 30 years younger than RHONY veteran Ramona Singer—others noted that she’s the same age as some of the OGs were when the franchise started.

“Isn’t she like, 35?” one fan asked of Hubbard. “Bethenny [Frankel] was 38 in season 1 of rhony. I think they need younger housewives in order for the show to have longevity.”

Others pointed out that “Summer House” needs Hubbard.

“Nah, Linds is TV gold but she’s not a part of that crowd and SH is literally made for her, Kyle [Cooke], and Carl,” one commenter wrote.

“Lindsay is awesome on Summer House. Maybe RHONY in a few years. She’s not quite at that stage in her life yet,” another chimed in.

Lindsay Hubbard Plans to Continue on “Summer House” Next Season

In the E! News interview, Hubbard was also asked about the possibility of her not returning to “Summer House” next season after co-star Amanda Batula said on “Watch What Happens Live” that she hopes she doesn’t come back to the show.

“I can’t even take that seriously, “ Hubbard said. “Andy [Cohen] plays the games and she had to give an answer so, of course, she said me because I don’t thinks he likes when she has to face me.”

She also joked about staying on “Summer House” even after she has kids with Radke.

During a February 2023 guest spot on Betches’ “Mention it All” podcast, Hubbard revealed that she will start trying to get pregnant immediately after she marries Radke. She also joked about the possibility of letting her “Summer House” castmates babysit her kids someday so she can go out with Radke during filming for the show in the Hamptons.

“How funny would it be if we bring a baby into the ‘Summer House’ and like that would create all sorts of weird drama?” she said. “It’s like, someone has to babysit while Carl and Lindsay go on a date night, and then like what happens during that babysitting!”

