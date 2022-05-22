Fans Think Lisa Barlow Looks ‘So Different’ in High School Photos

Lisa Barlow joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” during its first season. The Instagram account The Real Yearbooks of Bravo shared two pictures of the mother of two taken when she was in high school. The first image showed the New York native wearing a purple top. The following black-and-white picture featured Barlow sporting a collared blouse adorned with a polka dot pattern. She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling earrings.

According to the post’s caption, the photos were taken when Barlow was a junior and senior at Schalmont High School, located in Schenectady, New York.

A few fans flocked to the post’s comment section to share their opinions on Barlow’s appearance in the pictures.

“Completely a different face,” wrote a commenter.

“She looks so different!!” added another.

“Woah. She’s so pretty then, too. Looks like a different chick tho,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some commenters also shared that they believed the “RHOSLC” star resembled her sons, Jack and Henry when she was a teenager.

“How adorable!!! Her sons look just like her!! #babygorgeous,” commented a fan.

“Her oldest son looks so much like her omg her genes were STRONG,” shared a different person.

Lisa Barlow Took to Instagram to Celebrate Her Son’s Birthday

On October 20, 2021, Barlow took to Instagram to celebrate Jack’s seventeenth birthday. The post featured pictures of the teenager taken throughout his childhood.

“@_jackbarlow__ I can’t believe I’ve had you for 17 years. It feels like yesterday and forever all at the same time. I will never forget the day I had you. You are BEYOND amazing and I couldn’t love being YOUR mom, more. You are so witty, smart, kind, caring and genuine. I love love you beyond. Henry loves you beyond. We can’t wait to celebrate you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! @johnbarlow16,” read the caption of the post.

Lisa Barlow Spoke About Her Childhood in 2021

During a 2021 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Barlow shared some information about her childhood. She explained that she grew up in the Capital District of New York and did not live in New York City.

“I wanted to be in the city so bad as a kid. I felt like I should have been a city kid. And with my girlfriends we would always go into the city, I feel like it’s a second home to me but I didn’t grow up in the city. Everyone wants to think I did, but I didn’t. Sorry, I grew up with lots of land. I had horses,” stated Barlow.

The Bravo personality also asserted that she is “a New Yorker at heart.”

“My mom’s there, my grandmother is there, so much of my family is there. I grew up there, so it’s home at heart,” shared the “RHOSLC” star.

The mother of two clarified that she does not intend on leaving Salt Lake City.

“When it comes down to it, I’m never leaving Salt Lake City. I’ve moved here, left, moved here left. I keep coming back. I’m like addicted,” stated Barlow.

