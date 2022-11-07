Real Housewives Star’s Son Shades Her on Camera: WATCH

On “The Real Housewives” franchise, the stars’ family lives are a big part of the show. Over the years, viewers have gotten to know the young children of the series stars—and watch them grow up on-camera.

While “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is only in its third season, viewers have seen a lot of growth for Lisa and John Barlow’s sons, Jack and Henry. It’s hard to believe that Jack Barlow is already talking about college – or not.

In a scene on the Bravo reality show, Barlow’s oldest son threw some shade her way as she tried to convince him to look into colleges.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Barlow’s Son, Jack, Shaded Her on RHOSLC

In a scene from the RHOSLC episode “Finsta Fight,” Barlow and her husband, John, were seen talking to their 17-year-old son Jack about college, but he was more tuned in to social media influencers’ advice not to go to college and instead follow a mentor.

Barlow pointed out that college is about more than what is learned in class.

“I think for me too, Jack, college wasn’t just about what I learned in physical science or math,” Barlow said. “It was about figuring out how to live on my own. I didn’t grow up with a mom who cooked, I didn’t ever learn how to cook…”

“I didn’t grow up with a mom that cooked,” Jack fired back, before giving a smirk to his dad.

On social media, fans reacted to Jack’s “shady” comment about his mom’s lack of cooking skills. Others noted that John Barlow tried to keep a straight face after his son’s diss.

“That side look to John was the best,” one viewer wrote.

“Lisa couldn’t say anything tho – she was like yeah u right,” another wrote. “She was gagged,” another fan agreed.

Another fan called Jack Barlow’s shade “top 3” for Housewives kids, after Kandi Burruss’ daughter, Riley, and Gizelle Bryant’s girls.

“I appreciate these shows where the children are old enough to clear the HW. Some of them need it from time to time,” another fan wrote.

Lisa Barlow Has Admitted She Doesn’t Cook for Her Family & a Former Co-Star called Her Out for It

I’m living for Mary Cosby dragging Lisa Barlows bad diet and then ending it with “I love my son 🥰” #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/9WRzoz86z9 — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) January 31, 2022

Barlow is a busy businesswoman, and she has made no secret of his lack of skills in the kitchen. “I don’t cook; I don’t make breakfast in the morning,” Barlow said in an earlier RHOSLC episode. “I think we’ve sat at the dinner table 10 times, in our whole life.”

In 2020, she told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t even cook for my kids. I go through Taco Bell.” In an interview with The Cut, Barlow also admitted, “I don’t cook at all, I couldn’t even make eggs if you asked me to.”

But she did add that her husband is “an amazing cook.” Still, Taco Bell and other drive-thrus are often the family’s choice for dinner.

On the Real Housewives Aftershow, former RHOSLC star Mary Cosby blasted Barlow’s diet of candy and fast food. “When you signed up to be a mom, don’t you think it’s owed to your kids to give them proper nutrients?” she said of Barlow. “At what point are you going to focus and get yourself in the kitchen and cook… and act like a mom.”

In an interview with Page Six, Barlow defended her lifestyle. She also said her kids are appreciative of her hard work ethic.

“They see how hard we work and they love it, like they don’t know any different,” she said. “They’ve been around us working their whole lives. They hear business conversations in the car. …So I feel like they have a good understanding of what we do, what it takes to do what we do. It’s not all cake pops and Diet Coke!”

