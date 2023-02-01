Real Housewives Star Comes in Hot for Fast Food Ad

Lisa Barlow is putting money where her mouth is.

The wealthy “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star is capitalizing on her love for fast food with a partnership with the restaurant chain Wendy’s. In January 2023, Barlow posed for a series of social media ads for the fast food giant, and fans had a lot to say about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Lisa Barlow’s Ad for Wendy’s French Fries

In a post shared on Instagram on January 30, 2023, Barlow was seen posing in glam ski attire as she held a pair of skis adorned with the Wendy’s logo and the words “Crispy” printed on them in red. A second pic showed her inside a ski lodge munching on Wendy’s fries, and a third featured her wearing a fur jacket as she downed the crispy snack. Barlow tagged the Park City Utah resort St. Regis Deer Valley in her photos.

“Because @wendys Hot & Crispy Fries…are everything,” the RHOSLC star captioned the post. “The only thing more iconic than winter in Park City, Utah are these INSANE Crispy Fries. Legit, so good. Don’t miss out on trying these, you’ll get it. “

“You heard the queen,” came a comment from the official Wendy’s Instagram handle.

“This is everything and so are you,” wrote Barlow’s RHOSLC co-star Angie Katsaneves. “Once again you came out hot…and on top.”

“Yummy,” wrote Barlow’s co-star Whitney Rose. “@whitneywildrose let’s go get some fries,” Barlow replied.

Other commenters reacted to Barlow’s savvy business partnership.

“Ok the fact that you actually landed a deal with them is just EVERYTHING. Total boss moves. Some of the ladies tried to shade your business but clearly they’ve got nothing on you,” one commenter tweeted.

Barlow, who has a net worth of more than 5 million dollars from her Vida tequila brand, and marketing company, Luxe, according to Bustle, first began posting Wendy’s ads in December 2022.

In a video posted to Twitter just before Christmas, the Bravo star held a holiday edition Frosty, which she also described as ”insane.” “It is literally INSANE, so good guys. Go out and get one and let me know how much you love it,” Barlow wrote at the time.

“From the Queen of Sundance to the Queen of the Four for Four. this is Lisa Barlow’s world and we’re just living in it,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“I’m not on Twitter but now I want the frosty. Thanks baby gorgeous,” another wrote to Barlow.

Lisa Barlow Has Been Vocal About Her Love for Fast Food

Barlow’s partnership with a food chain is a no-brainer, considering that’s what her diet heavily consists of. Barlow has been open about the fact that she doesn’t like to cook and that her busy family often hits a drive-thru for dinner. In 2020, she even gave a shout-out to the crew at her local Taco Bell on Twitter.

“I don’t cook at all,” Barlow told The Cut in 2021, before revealing that some of her favorite fast food picks include a Sausage McMuffin breakfast sandwich and a Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Taco Bell.

And fries are often on her menu. According to BravoTV.com in an Ask Me Anything on Instagram in January 2021, Barlow rattled off her favorite McDonald’s order. “Double cheeseburgers … I have to eat with fries,” she told fans.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Reveals Weight Loss Secret