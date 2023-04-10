‘Real Housewives’ Star Hits Out at Social Media ‘Stalker’

Lisa Hochstein put one of her haters on blast this week on her Instagram Stories as the “Real Housewives of Miami” star accused her of harassing and stalking her and her boyfriend, Jody Glidden.

The RHOM star, who’s been going through a highly publicized divorce from plastic surgeon Dr. Lenny Hochstein, shared a photo of a critical comment posted by the woman on her Instagram Story along with her reply in which she exposed the commenter as the wife of another plastic surgeon. She even said their kids attend the same school.

The critical comment, which was on a photo of the RHOM star from 2022, accused Hochstein of being a bad mother and spending too much time on social media. At the time, the Bravo star had replied, “Unbelievable. Are you a plastic surgeon’s wife? Don’t your kids go to the same school as mine and play in the same building they have the same set of friends?… Shame on you. Maybe if you didn’t spend so much time trolling Instagram and insulting me you would be a better mother to your children and probably a better person.”

On top of the screenshot, Hochstein wrote that the woman had been harassing her and she ended up blocking her from her social media. “Somehow she found a way to harass me on my bfs account. Can we say stalker?” Hochstein wrote. She added that it was “comical” that the woman had insulted her for being on social media when she was also on the platform apparently trolling the RHOM star. Hochstein also tagged the Instagram page of the plastic surgery business belonging to the woman’s husband.

Lisa Hochstein Posted a Screenshot Showing the Woman’s Comment on Her Boyfriend’s Page

Hochstein posted another screenshot on her Instagram Stories showing the woman’s critical comment on the RHOM star’s new boyfriend’s social media. The comment, now removed, was on one of Jody Glidden’s social media posts and according to the screenshot said, “Pick a woman who can be a good Mother first.”

The screenshot also showed that Glidden replied defending Hochstein. “What in the world makes you think she’s not a good mother?” Glidden asked. “She’s one of the best mothers I’ve seen. She’s attentive, caring, and makes sure they’re always making fun memories.”

Hochstein shared that screenshot and added some text in which she tagged the woman’s husband again and wrote, “Why is your wife continuing to defame, stalk and harass me my friends and now my bf on social media? As a mother herself, wife of a professional in Miami, kids went to the same school she has a lot of nerve going after me and saying such hateful things. Please get her the help she needs… She seems obsessed.”

Hochstein concluded by threatening to take legal action if the hateful messages continued. The woman’s Instagram page is set to private but the page tagged as her husband by Hochstein is the page of a Miami-based plastic surgeon named Dr. Sam Gershenbaum. The latest post by Gershenbaum has started getting flooded with comments criticizing the surgeon and his wife for her apparent actions against the Bravo star.

Lisa Hochstein Introduced RHOM Fans to Her New Boyfriend at the Show’s Season 5 Reunion

Months after Hochstein’s shocking split from her husband of 12 years, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, she began dating a new man, Miami entrepreneur Jody Glidden. The mother of two made it official at the “Real Housewives of Miami” season 5 reunion when she arrived for the taping with Glidden for support.

At the time, she told ET Online, “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me.”

She said Glidden was very different from her ex-husband as he had “empathy” and cared about her a lot. “[He] wants to motivate me to do better, be my best,” she spilled. According to Glidden’s Instagram bio, he’s the founder of Introhive, a successful tech company that developed an AI platform to help companies boost sales.

