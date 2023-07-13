Lisa Rinna Celebrates 60th Birthday in Mexico: PHOTOS

Lisa Rinna turned 60 years old. In July 2023, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star celebrated her milestone birthday in style – and in Mexico.

Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin and daughters Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray celebrated her big birthday while vacationing at the Nobu Los Cabos Resort in Mexico, according to People. On her Instagram story, the Rinna Beauty founder shared video from a gorgeous beach in Mexico as she vacationed with her family. She also shared one of her famous “dance” videos from the resort.

On her birthday on July 11, Rinna also shared photos of an early birthday celebration in Paris, and she received birthday greetings from some of her ex co-stars.

Lisa Rinna Also Celebrated Her Birthday at a Paris Restaurant With Her Daughter

Ahead of her birthday, Rinna traveled to France with her daughter Amelia. The former RHOBH star attended the Patou Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Paris with her daughter, according to The Daily Mail. The mom of two didn’t look anywhere near 60 years of age as she posed in thigh-high black lace-up boots and leggings.

In a video post shared on her Instagram page on July 11, 2023, Rinna was seen seated at a restaurant table as a huge tray of desserts, including a s’mores confection and a slice of piled-high meringue pie was placed in front of her by two servers. Huge sparkler-style candles were blazing as the emotional Bravo alum covered her face with her hand and then hugged her daughter Amelia. The post was tagged at the Italian restaurant Siena Paris.

“Proof of life,” Rinna captioned the post.

Rinna received birthday messages from some of her RHOBH co-stars.

“Happy birthday baby!!! Love you so much! 🥂🎉♥️😚🤗😘,” wrote Dorit Kemsley.

“Happy birthday beautiful 🎂🎁🎉,” added RHOBH season 12 star Diana Jenkins.

Jenkins also posted a message to Rinna on her Instagram stories. “Happy birthday Lisa,” she captioned a photo of her posing with the RHOBH star. “We love you Lisa Rinna you are magnificent TV villain lol and beautiful woman and a friend. Your work ethic is something to aspire to. please know I appreciate you in every way possible.”

Rinna shared other photos from her trip to Paris, including a slideshow of photos as she posed in a hotel room at the SO/Paris before heading home.

On her actual birthday, her husband Harry Hamlin posted a photo of the two of them celebrating in Mexico on his Instagram stories, and a few gift bags were visible in the background.

Lisa Rinna Has Talked About Aging in the Past

Rinna is known for taking care of herself. The RHOBH veteran keeps fit with exercise and dance, and she’s long talked about her beauty maintenance routine. In 2020, she told Vogue that it takes a lot of effort to maintain her youthful appearance. “To look like I do at 57, it takes work,” she said at the time. “It’s all about maintenance.”

While she rattled off a list of creams and serums that she uses religiously, Rinna noted that it really starts with the “inside.” “All of this is important for your skin, but I truly believe it also starts from the inside, so when I’ve overdone it, or I’ve had late nights, I’ve maybe had a few too many cocktails, my skin will show it,” she said.

Since announcing her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in January 2023, Rinna’s stress levels have admittedly gone down. In an Amazon Live video, Rinna told fans her life after Housewives has been “stress-free.” ‘There’s no drama, “she said. “Life’s been really good. I’m very blessed.”

