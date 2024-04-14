Lisa Rinna Reacts to Social Media Post About Changes in Her Appearance

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna addressed a TikTok video about her face.

According to Reality Blurb, Nicole Smith, a cosmetic injector, uploaded a TikTok video that showed Rinna posing for the April 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. During the video, Smith stated that she believed Rinna had undergone facial fillers, which caused changes to her face.

“The key with doing dermal fillers or Botox is to maintain your youthful look, not to alter and change your appearance. They placed too much filler in the cheeks and midface. It completely throws off the full facial balance,” said Smith.

Reality Blurb reported that Rinna took to the TikTok post’s comments section. The former Bravo star noted that she had been injected with the facial rejuvenation treatment, Skinvive. The “Melrose Place” actress also suggested that she did not like the results of the treatment.

“Skinvive is not for everyone and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew,” commented Rinna.

Lisa Rinna Said She Would Never Star on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Again in March 2024

As fans are aware, Rinna quit RHOBH after the show’s 12th season in January 2023. During a March 2024 interview on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” Rinna stated that she does not have any interest in being an RHOBH star again. She clarified that she was “grateful for the experience,” as she believed it improved her acting abilities. She explained she was able to study the mannerisms of her former RHOBH castmates to help her give more depth to her characters.

“I have a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working eight years on that show. Different psychologies of different women,” said Rinna. “I never would have came across if I hadn’t done that show. I’m grateful for that show. I am the person I am today because of it. But I’ll never go back.”

Lisa Rinna Shared Why She Decided to Exit ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While speaking to The Standard in May 2023, Rinna discussed why she exited RHOBH. She stated that she did not like receiving intense backlash from Bravo viewers. According to Rinna, the fan’s response to her actions had gotten more intense over the recent years.

“I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing. I didn’t want to live like that, I don’t think that’s healthy,” said Rinna. “The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started. I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: ‘It’s time to go.’”

Rinna also stated that she believed she received a message about RHOBH from her late mother, Lois Rinna, following her November 2021 death. According to Rinna, her late mother “came to [her]” while she was asleep.

“It’s so wild, because half the world will believe this, half the world will say: ‘That’s so weird.’ I was sleeping and I heard her say to me: ‘It’s time for you to go,’” said Rinna.

The upcoming 14th season of RHOBH is not yet in production.