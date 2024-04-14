RHOBH Star Hints at Exit From the Show Ahead of Season 14

Kyle Richards is still very unsure if she will return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 14. The mom of four is the only original cast member remaining on the Bravo reality show, but that could soon change.

Amid her separation from her husband , Mauricio Umansky, Richards shared in a new interview that she needs a “break” from filming her personal life.

The cast for RHOBH season 14 has yet to be confirmed by Bravo. In March 2024, cast member Annemarie Wiley announced that she would not return for season 14.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Doesn’t Want to Think About RHOBH Right Now

In April 2024, Richards was asked about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during a red carpet interview at the “Unforgettable Evening” gala for The Women’s Cancer Research Fund at the Beverly Wilshire. The Bravo veteran admitted her reality TV future isn’t even on her radar right now, especially after filming back-to-back seasons of RHOBH and her husband’s Netflix show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“I, personally, am just trying not to think about it. Because I need a break from all of that,” Richards told E! News. “As soon as the reunion finished and wrapped then ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ started, so I just kept having it in my face over and over again. I’m like, ‘I just need a break.’ Whenever they talk about it, I’m like, ‘Too soon, guys!'”

The 14-year RHOBH veteran admitted that she is considering quitting the show following a grueling season that focused on her marital problems. “Would you want to go back?” she asked.

Kyle Richards Questions Her Return to RHOBH at the End of Every Season, But This Time Could Be Different

Richards dealt with her most difficult RHOBH season and reunion taping following her separation from Umansky last year. In February 2024, she told Access Housewives Nightcap that she was ready to take a break from the show. She explained that not only was it difficult to film, but that she had to “re-live” the drama months later when the episodes aired.

“I mean, of course I’m thinking why would I do this to myself?” she said of going back to the show. She also used the words “if” when talking about returning for season 14.

In March 2024, Richards told fans on Amazon Live that she would wait until the very “last minute” to make her decision about returning. She also confirmed she will not do any more reality shows once she leaves RHOBH and will focus on her acting and producing career instead.

Richards told E! News that if she does return to RHOBH she would welcome her sister Kathy Hilton back as a “friend of.”

“Of course,” she said. “She’s just always funny. And you know, I don’t want to have any problems obviously. So she’s been an amazing source of support for me during this time. I would just like to keep that going and keep our relationship strong and just laugh just have fun.”

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley