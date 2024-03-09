Denise Richards Says She Was ‘Shocked’ by RHOBH Personality’s On-Camera Behavior

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Denise Richards opened up about her former friendship with Lisa Rinna.

On the March 1 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Richards stated that she joined RHOBH during its 9th season following Rinna’s suggestion. She said she was taken aback by how the “Melrose Place” star acted toward her while filming the Bravo series. As fans are aware, Rinna continually questioned Richards about Brandi Glanville’s claim that they had a sexual encounter during RHOBH season 10. Richards repeatedly denied Glanville’s claim.

“What was very hard for me is, at the time, I was very close to Lisa Rinna. And it was hard for me to see that she was very different on the show and then she was off-camera,” said Richards. “I know a lot of us on these shows on Bravo and other different networks doing reality, sometimes you see people off-camera, or you’ll say stuff and it’s very different on camera and on television. And you’re hearing what they’re saying about you. I think that’s the thing that is also very hard.”

She also stated that while she is “cordial” to Rinna, she does not believe they will ever mend their friendship. The actress said she learned “a lot” about Rinna while co-starring on RHOBH.

“She was very different on camera. I have a lot of receipts that I could show. But that’s not my style. I’ve never done it. And I haven’t,” said Richards. “I was shocked when I did the show with her, how different she was. Because we were so close. It is sad.”

Lisa Rinna Stated She Was ‘Cruel’ to Denise Richards on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in 2021

During a September 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Rinna briefly mentioned co-starring with Richards in RHOBH season 10. She stated that she regretted how she handled certain situations with Richards.

“I don’t like my behavior and how I treated her. I was mean. And I was cruel. I was too cruel,” said the actress.

Lisa Rinna Discussed Quitting RHOBH in May 2023

Rinna quit RHOBH following its 12th season in January 2023. While speaking to The Standard in May 2023, Rinna stated that she did not feel comfortable filming for the series due to fans’ reactions.

“I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started. I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show!” said Rinna.

She also stated that she believed she received a message from her late mother, Lois Rinna, following her November 2021 death.

“I was sleeping and I heard her say to me: ‘It’s time for you to go.’ I told a psychic and she said: ‘Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go.’ I’ve never told anybody that, except for the psychic. I’m guided by my mom, for sure,” said Rinna.