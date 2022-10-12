RHOBH Star Under Fire for Controversial Cancer Comment

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is under fire for a comment she made on the season 12 finale, “Not My Sister’s Keeper.”

During the episode, veteran cast member Lisa Rinna explained why she had to keep talking about the shocking meltdown she claimed Kathy Hilton had during a cast trip to Aspen, despite Kyle Richards’ insistence that she had to move on from it to make peace with her sister. Rinna went on to say that Hilton said things to her off-camera that could “ruin people’s lives forever.”

After several cast members suggested to Rinna that it was time for her to stop talking about the sisters’ situation, the Rinna beauty founder explained why she couldn’t.

“I’m not gonna take it to my grave because I’d get sick and I’d get cancer if I didn’t express this,” Rinna said. “That’s how bad it is. To have these kinds of things go on and not express them, I’ll get sick and die because it’s that vile.”

Several confessionals showed Rinna’s co-stars questioning her comment. “Did she really say that?” laughed Diana Jenkins. “Oh my God it’s so dramatic, are we on “Days of Our Lives’ again?” asked Garcelle Beauvais, referencing Rinna’s past as a soap opera star.

Fans Reacted to Lisa Rinna’s Comment About Cancer & The American Institute for Cancer Research Denounced It

Rinna’s co-stars weren’t the only ones put off by her comment. On social media, the “RHOBH” veteran was ripped by viewers.

“Rinna saying if she didn’t get her anger out it would be a cancer and she would die is SO DISGUSTING. What an insensitive slap in the face to those who have dealt with or are dealing with cancer and to those who have lost loved ones to cancer. She’s vile,” one viewer tweeted.

“To anyone who has been affected by cancer, we are so very sorry you had to listen to Rinna’s garbage mouth use it further her BS agenda,” another wrote.

According to TMZ, the American Institute for Cancer Research also weighed in on the shocking comment. A rep told the outlet that Rinna used “the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail to justify airing her grievance” and that her claim about stress causing cancer is “certainly not based on reputable research.”

Another RHOBH Star Was Upset By Lisa Rinna’s Comment

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer also weighed in on Rinna’s comment about getting cancer and dying if she didn’t spill what she knew about Hilton.

While she is no longer on the show, Grammer is a regular “RHOBH” viewer and frequently tweets about the show as she watches the episodes. After a fan on Twitter asked Grammer how she felt about Rinna using the word “cancer” when explaining her behavior, Grammer called the move “pathetic.”

“I had cancer I thought this was in poor taste,” Grammer tweeted. “Pathetic.”

In 2017, Grammer was diagnosed with stage 2 endometrial cancer and underwent a hysterectomy, per Bravo TV. She has also shared updates about her mother’s long battle with several cancers and has long been an advocate for cancer awareness.

