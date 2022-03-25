Lisa Rinna Criticized for Rinna Beauty Advertisement

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna established her beauty line, Rinna Beauty, in 2020. In March 2022, the brand began releasing lip-plumping glosses. On March 18, 2022, Rinna advertised for the company’s “Larger Than Life” lip plumpers on the official Rinna Beauty Instagram account. In the video, the mother of two pursed her lips and shared that she was satisfied with the product.

“I’m trying the new Rinna Beauty lip plumper and I swear to god, not that I need it but my lips are so plumped, come on it works. Oh my gosh,” stated the “RHOBH” star.

Many fans flocked to the post’s comments section. A few commenters complimented Rinna.

“Owning it… beautiful as always sweetheart xx ❤️,” commented a fan.

Some Instagram users, however, suggested that Rinna was using a filter to alter the appearance of her lips.

“Well plumpers outside of being fillers never work like they promise to, and she definitely has a filter on her face. That being said I love her lipstick line I have all of them so I would be excited to see what else is coming out,” wrote a commenter.

“Could you take filter off to really show it?” asked another.

“You have a filter on that plumps your lips to promote a product you’re claiming does just that ?? Make it make sense,” shared a different person.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinion on the Video

On March 24, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of the video on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“At this point RinnaBeauty should just be called RinnaFilter,” read the caption of the post.

Many Reddit users shared their opinions on the Rinna Beauty advertisement.

“It should be illegal to use filters when promoting skincare/makeup/hair/beauty products,” asserted a commenter.

“​​Yes!! Where is the Department of Consumer Protection when you actually need them lol,” added another.

“She’s more machine than woman now…twisted and evil,” wrote a different Reddit user.

“People actually like this look and spend money on her products? We live in a crazy world,” shared a Bravo fan.

“If this isn’t a filter, this is not making me interested in buying her product. Like, does she honestly think her overinflated, collapsing lips look good?” chimed in a fifth commenter.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About Her Beauty Line in December 2022

During a December 2020 interview with Page Six, Rinna spoke about her beauty line. She shared that she took an interest in makeup because of her late mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021.

“My mom was always someone who had her face on, growing up, she would never go anywhere without her face on and that meant lipstick, mostly lipstick which is really interesting because she didn’t wear foundation but she would do her eyes and she would do her lips and she never left the house without it. So in my mind, all I remember from a very youngest age is that is what made my mom feel comfortable going out into the world, so to me, that has been part of my zeitgeist and my being, my whole life,” explained the television personality.

