Lisa Rinna Slammed for Dancing in Her Underwear on Instagram

Lisa Rinna is officially back to dancing in Instagram videos.

Rinna has often shared videos of herself dancing around her house, and fans seem to either love her videos or despise them — and they let her know in the comments. This time was no different.

On February 2, 2022, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a video of herself dancing in a black pair of underwear bottoms and a white tank top. She chose the song “Maneater” by Hall & Oates for the video, which appeared to be filmed during the RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, Colorado.

“Watch out boy she’ll chew you up,” Rinna captioned the post, quoting a line from the song. “Oh, Aspen,” she wrote, adding three emoji; two crying laughing and the cowboy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Filmed the Video at Kyle Richards’ Vacation Home in Aspen

It seems the RHOBH cast stayed at Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s vacation home during their trip to Aspen. In fact, Richards commented on Rinna’s video saying that “Alexia’s room will never be the same,” which suggests Rinna was staying in Alexia Umansky’s room at the time she filmed the video.

Alexia responded to the comment, letting her mom know that she agreed that the room would “never be the same,” but adding that it will be changed “for the better.” Alexia included the “give me ten” emoji and a crying with laughter emoji.

“Your bed is so comfortable I loved your room so much thank you for letting me stay [in] it!!!!” Rinna responded, tagging Alexia.

Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton also commented on the video, adding three fire emoji.

Rinna Received a lot of Negative Feedback on Her Video

As with the majority of Rinna’s Instagram posts, she received mixed reviews about her Instagram video. While some fans thought it was hilarious and typical Rinna, others slammed her for posting such videos for attention. Others weren’t impressed that she posted the video in her underwear.

“I think you look great but you got to tone it down a little bit. HONEST,” one Instagram user commented.

“Always needs attention! Pretty sad,” a second person wrote.

“You look like you’re on drugs,” a third comment read.

“Omg why dance in underwear at that age,” another person added.

“Why do you keep doing this? No one wants to see you in your underwear, or see your barely covered crotch as much as you seem to want to show it,” a fifth comment read.

Rinna also made a lot of people laugh, and it’s clear that her fans really love how her personality shines through when she makes these videos.

“What a mood! Queen of living her best life,” one person wrote.

“You are fire woman,” someone else wrote, adding a flame emoji.

“You looking fabulous mama,” another Instagram user wrote, adding three red heart emoji.

“How in the name of Christ are [you] nearly 60!!!!! Un-f******-believable!!!!” a fourth comment read. There were several comments on Rinna’s post in which people expressed how good she looks for her age.

