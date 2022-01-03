Lisa Rinna Slammed After Going Fully Nude on Instagram

Lisa Rinna celebrated the first day of 2022 by sharing a throwback photo of herself in which she was completely naked. “Back to Basics. Happy New Year,” Rinna captioned her Instagram post, sharing a pic from a 2020 photoshoot.

Rinna showed off her toned body, wearing nothing but a pair of sunglasses, in the nude photoshoot for Christian Cowan. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star previously shared the photos from the shoot, and received positive feedback, especially from her co-stars, according to Page Six.

“WHHHAATTT!!! Holy sh**. Damn this is next level,” Dorit Kemsley commented. “YES YES YES,” Erika Girardi added. “OH MY GAWD … please wear this to the Reunion,” Kyle Richards joked.

However, not everyone was pleased with the reposted nude shot, and many let her know about in the comments section of the post. Several people accused Rinna of being “thirsty,” which seems to be a common trend amongst her followers.

Some Fans Felt That Rinna’s Pic Was Just too Much & They Let Her Know

It is no secret that Rinna looks great for her age — and she certainly isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body — but not everyone agrees that posting naked pictures on social media is the way to show off your confidence.

The 58-year-old mother of two received her fair share of criticism from social media users who thought that the photo was simply too much.

“Get over yourself already,” one Instagram user commented on the pic.

“Just No! Put it the f*** away already,” another person wrote.

“Just cause you got it don’t mean you gotta show it,” someone else added.

“This lady is so starving for attention,” a fourth comment read.

“Hope you got clothes for Christmas,” another Instagram user wrote.

Rinna usually doesn’t respond to the negative comments, and she doesn’t seem to let them affect her, given the fact that she continues sharing photos of this nature on social media.

Rinna Has Posted Nude Photos on Instagram Before

Rinna’s decision to show off her body isn’t something new. In fact, she has taken to social media to share photos of herself in a bikini — and completely nude — before. For the most part, Rinna receives quite a bit of positive feedback. Each of her sexy photos, regardless if they push boundaries or not, fill up with fire emoji and fans commenting on how good she looks.

Back in October, she shared a throwback that she says led to her Playboy photoshoot. Unsurprisingly, the photo received positive feedback, but there were, of course, people slamming her for that one as well.

“Thirsty much? Girl please,” one Instagram user commented, adding the clown and grandma emoji.

“This is ridiculous. From a very long time fan… years….I’m out. It’s cringe pure cringe to watch you now,” another comment read.

“I see every sad single rib and skin stretched over bone,” a third person wrote.

“Girl, go get a glass of water!! You are too damn thirsty!!!” someone else added.

