Real Housewife’s Daughter Gets Help for Xanax Addiction

Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna, has taken to Instagram to provide an update on her health after previously admitting that she was seeking help for an addiction to Xanax.

Hamlin, 23, first opened up about her addiction in a tearful Instagram video in November 2021, where she also revealed that she suffered an accidental Benadryl overdose, Page Six reported at the time. The model, who is the daughter of RHOBH star Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, said her dependency on Xanax began after a doctor “overprescribed” the medication. She explained:

My body got dependent on Xanax, number one, and number two, I overdosed — I didn’t mean to at all — I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it, and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.

She said she began seeing a psychiatrist for a number of health issues, including migraines and panic attacks, and that’s when she was prescribed Xanax. However, her dependency on the drug and several other health issues caused her to feel “hopeless” and she checked herself into a medical treatment center in Arizona.

Unfortunately, the influencer explained that she also developed a brain inflammation at the time which led to her having seizures, and these got so bad that she said she was asked to leave the facility because she was a “medical risk.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Hamlin Recently Posted That She Has Good & Bad Days But Sometimes Has Trouble ‘Powering Through’

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my health recently. I have good days and bad days. I try my best to power through but sometimes I just can’t. So I’ve just gotten an IV and am now in bed at 8pm on a Saturday night,” she wrote in her Stories with a thumbs up emoji, according to screenshots shared by The Sun.

The text was written on top of a photo of the IV going into her arm. Hamlin’s health update came just a short time after the model called it quits with her boyfriend of two years, “Love Island” star Eyal Booker.

According to the Daily Mail, a source said that Hamlin decided to end their relationship and have a “fresh start” in 2022. “Right now she wants to be single and focus on her career,” the outlet reported. “Last year, she experienced some difficult times, but she’s come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy, enjoying time with friends.”

Hamlin Received a Lot of Support When She Revealed What She Was Going Through

When she originally opened up about her struggles on Instagram, Hamlin received a lot of support from celebs in the comment section. Kathy Hilton commented with a series of heart emojis and prayer hands. “The Bachelor” season 9 star Erica Rose Sanders wrote, “you’re super brave.” Caitlin Beadles commented in part, “You’re so brave! Sending my love!”

Todd Krim, known as “Mr. Charity,” wrote, “Glad you’re ok! I’m here if you need anything.” Fitness model Lauren Dascalo told the 23-year-old to “stay strong babe,” while Adrienne Maloof of RHOBH fame said, “You’re incredibly strong” with a series of heart emojis. Paris Hilton said, “Sending you love and light.”

Page Six reported that RHOBH’s Rinna wrote on her Instagram Stories after her daughter’s hospitalization, “Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!”

READ NEXT: Captain Lee Rosbach Speaks Out on ‘Tough’ Below Deck Season