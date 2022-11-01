Lisa Rinna Makes Surprising Social Media Move After RHOBH Reunion Airs

Lisa Rinna has made a surprising change to her social media account following the airing of the third installment of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

On October 31, 2022, Rinna deactivated her Twitter account. The reality star appears to be taking a break from the platform and may or may reactivate her account in the coming days — or weeks. A quick trip to Rinna’s Twitter page was kicking back an error message that read “this account doesn’t exist.”

Rinna has been generally more active on Instagram than Twitter — and her Instagram account is still active.

The move comes just about a week after some fans accused Rinna of creating and using a fake Twitter account. Rinna’s rep denied that the account @woke_stan was being run by Rinna. “Lisa is far too busy launching two highly anticipated businesses to be involved in erroneous cyber activity,” her rep told Radar Online. “She only works from her LisaRinna.com server,” the rep added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Has Been Actively Posting to Her Instagram Account

Although Rinna didn’t give any reason for her Twitter departure, the soap opera star has decided to remove herself from the platform — but has been keeping her fans in the loop by way of her Instagram account.

Rinna was very active on Instagram on October 31, 2022, resharing several people’s Instagram posts in which they dressed up as her for Halloween. Rinna seemed to really appreciate just how many people decided to draw inspiration from her for their costumes, some wearing a wig that mimicked her signature, wispy style, while others even dressed up like the Rinna red M&M candy that Rinna has posted in the past.

On her Instagram feed, Rinna shared a picture of a pumpkin that someone carved and put a wig on. The placard in front of the gourd read, “The Biggest Bully in Hollywood” — a quote from the season 12 reunion that was spoken by Kathy Hilton about Rinna.

Rinna Previously Cleaned Up Her Instagram to Remove Traces of RHOBH

Deactivating her Twitter account isn’t the only thing that Rinna has done on social media during season 13 of RHOBH. The reality star also decided to rid her Instagram account of any reminders of the show.

“I’ve been keeping my social page very edited if you will notice. I’m keeping it very positive non negative and fashion and fun. I don’t want anything negative on my grid and since my own children are being threatened as we speak I felt it best to archive it. … I will no longer be saying or posting anything about the show,” screenshots of alleged messages sent to Cici Loves You on Instagram read. Rinna was referring to the statement that Bravo put out following the bot attack on Garcelle Beauvais’ son. She shared the statement on her Instagram feed, but archived it with the rest of the RHOBH content.

While fans also accused Rinna of removing RHOBH from her Instagram bio, she took a moment to clear that up as well.

“I never had RHOBH anywhere on my Instagram in my profile and I have recently edited my Instagram page for fashion fun and family. I took away 8,000 photos. I did that about 3 weeks ago if you go and look there’s still housewife stuff on there from the reunion from the wine scene in Provence…….dancing in Provence. The end,” she wrote.

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna’s Rep Addresses Gun Photo That Fans Say Was Deleted From Instagram (Exclusive)