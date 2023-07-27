Lisa Rinna ‘Shocked’ by Producer’s Behavior on ‘Days of Our Lives’ Set

Lisa Rinna reacted to a report following an investigation of an Emmy-winning executive producer on “Days of Our Lives.”

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a comment following Deadline’s July 2023 report that veteran director and producer Albert Alarr was investigated amid complaints that he had been “abusive” to staff members on the long-running soap opera.

In a screenshot captured by The Daily Mail, Rinna, who previously starred on the show, responded to the allegations under a photo of Alarr with the caption, “Karma’s a b****.”

“Well, this took a long time,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram story. “Let’s see, when’s the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock? I couldn’t believe the work environment. It was disgusting. I was shocked. I let many people know how I felt — Albert included, and they’d didn’t do anything until now it seems.”

The actress deleted the post not long after, but she laborated in a post on her Threads account.

“I went back to play Billie in 2021 for Days of our Lives Beyond Salem. I was there for one week only. I was shocked by the Hostile environment that it had become, and I was afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there. I went to the producer I even spoke with Sony HR. I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?” she wrote.

Rinna added that she was “glad to see that they have done some kind of investigation,” but feared it was not enough. “No one should have to work under those hostile conditions,” she wrote. “Sad that the show has gone there. I was sad two years ago and at the time I said I would never go back. I’m sad now. I loved playing Billie Reed.”

“Protect the young actors. They are afraid to speak out,” Rinna wrote. “I on the other hand, I am not afraid.”

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Rinna for comment.

Albert Alarr Was the Subject of a 9-Week Investigation

According to Deadline’s report, Alarr has worked on “DoOL” since 2003 and became a co-executive producer in 2015. But sources, including unnamed “Days of Our Lives” veterans, accused the producer of becoming “tyrannical” once he received his powerful title.

Both men and women were allegedly bullied and verbally attacked by Alarr, per the report, with “a significant number of women” leaving the show during his reign. An insider close to the show alleged that Alarr talked to staffers “in the most vulgar, crass ways,” making “everybody feel uncomfortable” with his use of profanities. Multiple sources for Deadline also alleged that Alarr groped some staffers. As of this writing, Alarr has not responded to the allegations.

Alarr has an impressive work resume. According to his bio on the Perfect Features website, Alarr previously worked as a contract director for the ABC soaps “All My Children,” “General Hospital” and “Port Charles.” In addition, he directed primetime hits such as “Home Improvement” and he was the first recipient of Walt Disney Television’s Director Fellowship Program. Alarr also won an Emmy award for producing “Days of Our Lives” and has been nominated for six directing awards.

Lisa Rinna Joined ‘Days of Our Lives’ in 1992 and Reprised Her Role for a 2021 Spinoff

“Days of Our Lives” aired on NBC for 57 years before moving to Peacock in 2022. Rinna debuted the role of Billie Reed in 1992 and appeared in 606 episodes of the series. While she was a cast member on RHOBH, Rinna reprised her “DoOl” role in 2018 after a long hiatus, per IMDb.

In 2021, Rinna returned to the fold once again for Peacock’s five-episode “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” spinoff. In an interview with TODAY, Rinna said she holds “a special place in [her] heart for Billie Reed.”

She also touted all of the “training” she got from her long reign on the soap, and said it “prepared” her to be professional and on time at work. “Like, you show for work, you don’t even call in sick,” she said. “I mean, I would have to be on my deathbed to not show up for work. Like, that is just ingrained in you when you’re working as an actor on a soap opera.”

According to E! News, Rinna and fellow “DoOl” veterans Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, Jackée Harry, Billy Flynn, and more signed on for the spinoff, which was co-executive produced by Alarr and Ken Corday.

