RHOC Star Goes Under the Knife for an ‘Upgraded’ Look

A “Real Housewives” star has opened up about her decision to undergo plastic surgery months after getting a divorce.

According to Us Weekly, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King revealed that she had work done to her nose and her breasts over the summer.

“So, cats out of the bag. I’ve gotten my nose upgraded and my chest upgraded after 10 years. I am going to share the story of how it happened … stay tuned,” she teased on her Instagram Stories.

King was married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 through 2019 and then she married Cuffe Owens in 2021 after knowing him for only a short amount of time. The two split after just a couple of months together, and ended up having their marriage annulled, according to People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

King Has Surgery in Early September

King chatted with Us Weekly about her decision to go under the knife for a little bit of natural change. It’s something that she says she’s been wanting to do for quite some time.

“I totally felt at ease and came out looking like a natural, enhanced version of myself, which is what I wanted,” she told the outlet, calling her surgeon “an artist.” Although she previously had breast implants, she wanted a lift after giving birth to her three children.

King’s recovery process seems to be going really well, considering that she’s already been out in public and most people haven’t really noticed that she looked much different. She also didn’t appear to have any kind of bruising when she walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio music festival in Las Vegas in late September, just weeks after her surgery.

King promised her Instagram followers that she will share more about her journey and what she decided to have done at a later time.

King Went on a Date With a ‘Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Post-Surgery

Aside from healing from her recent plastic surgery, King is also healing from her relationship with Owens. However, she seems to be ready to put herself back out there and have some fun.

The mother of three actually went on a date with Mike Johnson from “The Bachelorette” — and she seems to really like him.

“We were set up by my team with my podcasts,” Meghan told Entertainment Tonight. “I said, ‘If I’m going to this festival, I need a hot date. And who should I go with?’ Listen to this, I’ve been asking them to set me up with somebody for two years, and it takes a festival for them? But hey, I got a good one,” she continued.

“Mike is so kind and genuine. And he’s just an easy person to talk to you. We connected very quickly, easily,” she added.

On September 23, 2022, TMZ shared a photo of King and Johnson getting quite cozy at the Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas. Time will tell if this romance ends up being more than just a couple of flirty nights out on the town.

