Lisa Rinna Stuns Fans With New Look

Lisa Rinna showed off a new look, and it had people buzzing. In December 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed for photos with her daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, and fans were taken aback.

Not only did Rinna get some flack for promoting the controversial fashion brand Balenciaga, but she took a lot of heat for her hair, which was bleached and spiky. The Bravo alum is known for her love of wigs and changes up her hair look often, but this style was new even for her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Shared Several Photos of Her New Look

In December 2023, Rinna, 60, debuted her new hair look in a series of photos posted on Instagram. In addition to several solo photos that showed her rocking the new hair while wearing oversized sunglasses, the mom of two shared a pic of her posing with her daughters. All three women wore oversized coats. “The Girls and Momma at @balenciaga 🩶 So FUN 🌴,” Rinna captioned the post.

Many commenters blasted the former RHOBH star for supporting the controversial Spanish fashion company. In November 2022, Balenciaga was under fire for an ad campaign featuring young children holding teddy bears in bondage gear, per The Cut.

But other social media users looked past the fashion tie-in and instead zeroed in on Rinna’s hair – and its similarity to her husband Harry Hamlin’s look.

The fan account @bravo.then.vs.now posed side-by side photo of Rinna’s new hair alongside pic of her husband. “Well, they have been together forever I guess it was only a matter of time before they morphed into one person 😆👯‍♀️,” came the caption.

“Who wore it better? Harry for the win,” another commenter wrote.

Other comments compared Rinna to a famous celebrity chef and an animated icon.

“Rinna must have gone to Guy Fieri’s stylist!” one commenter wrote.

“Looks like Cruella Deville,” another chimed in.

Lisa Once Joked That She & Harry Had the Same Hairstyle

Rinna is the first to agree that she sometimes resembles her husband. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019, the Rinna Beauty founder reacted after host Andy Cohen noted that she used to have the same haircut as her husband. “When we first met,” she agreed, adding, “We’re narcissistic. We fell for each other.”

A year later she agreed again — and added another hair lookalike to the mix. In May 2020, Cohen again addressed Rinna’s hair on WWHL. The Bravo host compared her hair look to both Hamlin and his own toddler son, Ben Cohen.

“By the way, I caught a glimpse of Harry Hamlin before we went on air tonight, and you two are kind of rocking the same haircut right now,” Cohen told Rinna at the time. “Actually, now that I think about it, I think that I just want to show this picture. I texted it to Rinna the other day, just of Ben, because Ben was sporting a Rinna haircut. … I mean, that’s a Rinna that he’s sporting right there, right?” Cohen added as he shared a pic of his son’s choppy hair on his cellphone.

“It’s so cute!” Rinna replied. “All three of us have the same haircut. Harry, Ben, and myself. I love it!”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Shares Details on Disastrous RHOBH Scene