Lisa Rinna Reveals Why She Wears Wigs

Lisa Rinna has long been known for her shag hairstyle, but she is also known for changing things up.

The 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sometimes wears wigs in varying lengths and colors. Rinna has been known to transform herself into alter egos that she has named Heather and Darlene — all with the addition of a well-placed wig.

Rinna recently made headlines for a long wig that she wore to the GLAAD Awards, a hairpiece that was not loved by everyone. Despite the unsolicited feedback, the Bravo star recently revealed why she likes to wear wigs.

Rinna Said She Likes to Take Herself Out of Her ‘Comfort Zone’

In a May 2022 interview with the New York Post, Rinna revealed that she likes to wear wigs as a way to play a “character” and highlight other parts of her personality.

“What the wigs do is give me that characterization of being somebody a little different than myself,” she told the outlet. “To me, it’s like drag. I understand drag much better now than I ever have. You can express yourself differently, get out of your comfort zone.”

“I just try not to pay attention to [comments], really,” she added of any negative feedback. “I mean, I’m human, so of course it’s going to get me from time to time. But I think at this point I’ve probably acquired elephant skin.”

Rinna Said RHOBH Co-Star’s Rude Comment Prompted Her to Switch Up Her Signature ‘Do

Rinna told People, that she began to incorporate wigs into her beauty routine a few years ago after her former RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville made a comment about how she’s had the same hairstyle for 20 years.

According to Us Weekly, the comment came in 2015 after Rinna joked during the RHOBH reunion that she based the persona of a trashy character she played on a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” on Glanville.

“You’ve had the same hairdo for 20 years, and you’re basing it on my look?” Glanville cracked.

“It really was that,” Rinna said of how Glanville’s comment inspired her to try a new hairstyle. “‘I’ve had the same hair for 20 years’ or whatever Brandi said. Now it’s 25, 30 at this point! But yeah… it was Brandi. I don’t even need to give credit to her, she’ll take it forever!”

“I’m an actor by trade, but I haven’t done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven’t itched that scratch of stepping into different characters,” she added of her desire to play different characters via her wig collection.

Rinna also incorporated her alter egos’ names into her Rinna Beauty product line. The star launched a collection of lip kits and plumpers, and some of the combos share the same names as her favorite wigs. The Rinna Beauty website features kits named Heidi, Sabine, and Sasha.

“We did the names after my alter egos — those are the wigs, those are the characters that I create in my playtime — and we just incorporated that,” the RHOBH star told Pop Sugar.

