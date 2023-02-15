Lisa Rinna Reveals ‘The Last’ Business Move She Needs to Make

Lisa Rinna is an actress, reality star, businesswoman, and makeup and wine entrepreneur, but she revealed there is one more thing she still needs to do.

In a February 2023 interview, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said she plans to market her husband, Harry Hamlin’s, famous Bolognese sauce if it’s the last thing she does.

“If it’s the last thing I’m going to get that f***ing sauce in a bottle and sold on your shelves,” Rinna told People magazine. “It’s not easy, let me tell you. I thought I could snap my fingers and make that Bolognese happen, but food is hard! But damn it, I’m going to find a way to get that made.”

The former Bravo star added that she feels “very blessed” for the platform she was given to promote her business ventures while on RHOBH for eight seasons.

“At the end of the day, I’m a businesswoman and I’m here to sell things — whether it’s myself or my products,” the 59-year-old said.

Harry Hamlin’s Bolognese Was Featured on RHOBH in the Past

Rinna’s husband is known for his gourmet cooking skills. In a past RHOBH episode, Hamlin cooked pasta with homemade Bolognese sauce made with tomatoes from his garden. According to BravoTV.com, Rinna raved about her husband’s cooking, teasing, “Harry’s Bolognese is so well known.”

Hamlin once told The Daily Beast that he has been approached to market his secret sauce. “Somebody has said that I should bottle and sell it and donate all the profits to charity like Paul Newman did, which I’d be happy to do,” he said. “It’s an old Italian recipe that I cooked up while living in Italy. People seem to like it.”

Fans will have to hope that Rinna is able to finally market Hamlin’s sauce, because that’s the only way they will ever get to taste it. In January 2023, the actor told Us Weekly that he will never reveal the full recipe for his sauce. “The secret to my Bolognese sauce will remain a secret,” Hamlin said.

Lisa Rinna Was Fully Involved in the Launch of Her Sparkling Wine Brand

If anyone can get that sauce on the market, it’s Rinna. The former RHOBH star knows how to get things done. Her Rinna Beauty line was launched in late 2020 — and it was years in the making.

“It’s one of those things that I’ve wanted to do for over 10 years, maybe even 15 or 20 years,” she told Page Six at the time. “And it just didn’t happen. And not for lack of trying! I think I tried to make a deal about five times, with five different major, major companies. And I thought, maybe it’s just not meant to be. But I’m not one that takes no for an answer.”

More recently, Rinna partnered with Prestige Beverage Group to announce the launch of a sparkling wine line. She told People that she was involved in the process from start to finish.

“You just literally sit there with a pad and you go over all the different flavors that you would never even realize are in wine, like flowers and nuts and fruits,” she said. “And then you have to design the bottle, the label. …. It’s not easy! It makes me appreciate all of it. The business of it, the taste of it, what goes into it — all of it.”

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Shares Video of Her Famous Scene In ‘Friends’