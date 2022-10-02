Fans React to Lisa Rinna’s Comments to Kathy Hilton at Kyle Richards’ House

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 19, Lisa Rinna claimed that Kathy Hilton acted erratically after they left an Aspen nightclub. The “Melrose Place” star asserted that the 63-year-old proceeded to speak negatively about her co-stars, including her sister Kyle Richards.

“She’s jumping up and down, breaking her glasses, she’s pounding the walls, and she’s screaming, she made Kyle, Kathy’s responsible for Kyle. She said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family, if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” stated Rinna during a confessional interview.

In season 12, episode 20, Hilton visited Richards to apologize to her. Rinna later joined the sisters at Richards’ home. When Hilton asserted that she does not usually have a temper, Rinna replied that she had been “cruel” while in Aspen.

“I feel like if we are really going to talk about this, you are going to have to take responsibility for some of the things that you’ve said. You said somethings about everybody, not just Kyle, like big f***** things. I don’t want to say you need help Kathy, but I think you need some help,” said the mother of two.

During the conversation, Hilton noted that she believed the “Days of Our Lives” star “can be very unkind too,” which upset Rinna.

“Oh, we’re going to go there,” replied the 59-year-old.

A Reddit user shared the clip on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Bravo Fans Shared Their Thoughts About the Scene

Several fans shared their thoughts about the RHOBH season 12, episode 20 scene. Quite a few Bravo viewers criticized Rinna’s comments to Hilton.

“Lisa’s voice in this scene makes my skin crawl. It’s so fake and contrived. This storyline is ridiculous and BH continues to act like the audience is too stupid to see through this b*****,” wrote a commenter.

“It’s very manipulative. It’s part trying to pretend to be a therapist and part trying to appear ‘calm’ in case someone loses their cool. So then if the person you’re speaking with gets heated you can say, ‘why are you raising your voice? I’m being verryyyy calmmmm,’” added another person.

“I hope Lisa gets fired for this insanely awful act of self production. This storyline is unwatchable,” shared a different Bravo viewer.

“Lisa Rinna has such an unhealthy obsession with Kyle’s relationship with her sisters. It’s deeply disturbing how she constantly inserts herself and tries to put a wedge. Also anyone that has a sister will say that listen losing it on your sister and calling her a b**** is not that big of a deal,” stated an RHOBH fan.

“I HATE Rinna’s whispery soft voice. It’s so phony to me and she’s only doing it to create a ‘moment’. Love Kathy’s face, you can tell she’s seeing right through it. I know Kathy is in no way shape or form an innocent fawn but holy mother of god, I genuinely LOATHE Rinna,” shared a Reddit user.

“If this is between the Richards why is rinna there? Can someone fire her she’s aggravating to watch,” wrote a commenter.

“Rinna is SUCH a clown. She always thinks she’s doing something when, in fact, she gives us nothingggg,” asserted a social media user.

“Rinna has no credibility,” chimed in an eighth Reddit user.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Feelings About Kathy Hilton’s Apology

During a September 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Richards revealed she felt uncomfortable while Hilton was apologizing to her in RHOBH season 12, episode 20. She also suggested that she had requested her eldest sister to appear in the Bravo series.

“I never imagined being in this situation with my sister Kathy when she joined the show, I was the one saying my sister Kathy should come on the show, she’s funny, we’ve made up, I think it could be great. To me, it’s something that we could do together and like bond over,” explained the reality television personality. “And now, here I am in this situation where my sister is coming to my house and apologizing to me. I think even more so because I know her so well, I know how uncomfortable she is too. So I get like second-hand stress.”

