Lisa Rinna’s ‘Friend’ Recreates RHOBH Tequila Drama: VIDEO

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” drama has been resurrected on Tik Tok.

Following a cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, several of the co-stars were on the outs – and it all started over a tequila brand that Kathy Hilton tried to plug during the outing. Now, months after the RHOBH scenes were filmed, a reality star entrepreneur posted her take on Tik Tok.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kendall Jenner & Her Sister Kylie Recreated a RHOBH Scene

RHOBH star Kathy Hilton is an investor in the tequila brand Casa del Sol. The brand was launched by actress Eva Longoria in 2021, according to Us Weekly. Hilton attempted to plug her tequila during the Aspen trip, but while at the bar Kemo Sabe, co-star Lisa Rinna ordered a shot of Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand instead.

In December 2022, Jenner, 27, poked fun at the RHOBH moment in a Tik Tok video. In the clip, she is at the same Aspen bar with her sister, Kylie, where they are sipping her tequila brand. The bottle of 818 Tequila Blanco has a tag that says “Kendall’s Tequila,” and a bottle next to it is tagged “Kathy’s Tequila.”

Audio from the RHOBH scene can be heard in the clip. After Rinna says, “I just want to try it because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila,” Hilton’s voice is heard saying, ”I cannot f***** believe what she just said.”

“All love for kathy and lisa,” Jenner captioned the spoof video.

According to The Daily Mail, Rinna reposted the clip on her Instagram story.

Fans reacted in a Reddit thread, with some speculating that Rinna must be “over the moon” about Jenner’s Tik Tok mention.

“This TikTok was Rinna’s endgame when ordering 818,” one Reddit user wrote. “Lisa rinna finally got the attention she wanted,” another agreed.

“Something about a couple 20 year old girls with a platform like theirs poking fun at a 60+ lady who was clearly upset about the whole debacle just feels very icky to me,” another wrote. “Also, hate to think of the absolute joy this would bring Rinna. More ick.”

Drama Over the Rival Tequila Brands Spawned a Major Blowout on RHOBH Season 12

In the RHOBH season 12 episode “Rocky Mountain Bye,” Hilton announced that she was an investor in the Casa del Sol brand along with her daughter Nicky and son-in-law, James Rothschild. But when she suggested her co-stars do a “bottoms up,” no one wanted to try a sip, and some of them even groaned at the suggestion.

After the episode aired, Hilton’s daughter, Paris, responded to a fan who said the scene was “sad to watch.” “So unkind,” Paris tweeted.

The group later went to Kemo Sabe, where Hilton was outraged to overhear Rinna order a shot of her “friend Kendall Jenner’s” 818 instead of Casa del Sol, which was also available at the bar.

“Can I try a little shot of that 818 Tequila?” Rinna asked the bartender. “I want to see what that tastes like …I just want to try it because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila. I just haven’t tried it,” she explained.

In the scene, Hilton mocked Rinna’s tequila order, then complained that the group’s hostess, her sister, Kyle Richards, wasn’t doing anything about it.

Hilton’s anger over the incident may have spilled into an outing later that day. When the group went to a private nightclub, reports surfaced that a triggered Hilton had a meltdown, which continued after she and Rinna left the bar together.

At the RHOBH reunion, Hilton said she wasn’t angry at Rinna for ordering the rival tequila but was instead disappointed that she expected more backing from her sister. Hilton admitted that she had “overthought” everything and had assumed the Kemo Sabe outing was to support her tequila.

Rinna chimed in to say that she has been “very supportive of Kathy’s tequila.”

“And I think she knows that,” the RHOBH star added. “So the way it played out, I’m sorry that it hurt Kathy’s feelings. It was never my intention to do that.”

READ NEXT: RHONY Alum Drops Details on Spinoff Show