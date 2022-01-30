RHOBH Stars Take 1st Cast Trip for Season 12: PHOTOS

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” hit the road. Members of the Bravo reality show’s season 12 cast took a trip to a snowy destination, and several of them documented it on social media.

The RHOBH cast includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Diana Jenkins, as well as “friends of” the cast, Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino. In December, filming for season 12 was briefly interrupted when multiple cast members came down with COVID-19. But now they all appear to be back in action.

While there have been rumors that things have been a bit “chilly” between a few of the co-stars — last week, Stracke and Beauvais unfollowed Jayne on Instagram according to Page Six — the group bundled up for a snowy ski adventure.

The RHOBH Cast Posed For Photos From a Ski Trip & Shared Videos of a Dinner Outing

On January 27, newcomer Diana Jenkins shared a photo on her Instagram page as the cast made their way to their mystery destination. “S12 cast trip!” she captioned the pic.

The next morning, Garcelle Beauvais shared a photo of the snowy mountain view from her hotel room. “How does a tropical girl end up here? Beautiful!” she said in a short clip posted on her Instagram page.

“You’re up already?! S***. Get my coffee ready,” her co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff joked in the comment section.

Several of the RHOBH cast members also posted photos as they posed on a ski slope. One pic featured Minkoff, Jenkins, Rinna, Kemsley, and Richards all decked out in snow gear. A few fans zeroed in on the Gucci-loving Kemsley’s jacket from the North Face X Gucci collab.

Somehow, Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, also made it into one of the pics, prompting several fans to speculate that the cast was filming in Aspen, Colorado, where the Umanskys also own a home. But Mauricio also showed up in Turks and Caicos when his wife filmed “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip” there last year.

In another photo, Kathy Hilton and Diana Jenkins were seen horsing around on a decorative deer housed at the place they are staying at.

And in a video shared by Queens of Bravo (via @socialsej), the cast appeared together for a night out for dinner, and they looked to be having a good time as they downed cocktails while at a busy restaurant.

“It was a f***ing great day today, okay?” Rinna said to the camera.

On January 29, a source for the @allaboutrh Instagram account confirmed that the RHOBH cast is filming in Aspen. There have also been some hints that some drama is going down with the ladies as they film in Colorado.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Have Done Cast Trips All Over the World

Longtime fans of the Bravo reality franchise have seen plenty of drama play out on past cast trips. Reality Blurb noted that the Beverly Hills-based ladies have traveled everywhere from the Big Apple to Beaver Creek, Colorado. Early cast outings featured treks to Las Vegas, Hawaii, Paris, and the famous trips to Amsterdam, Germany, and Hong Kong.

Season 10’s trip to Rome featured a gang-up on former RHOBH star Denise Richards over her rumored affair with Brandi Glanville. And in Season 11, a group trip to Lake Tahoe’s lavish Sherman Estate was dominated by Erika Jayne’s divorce drama.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Teases RHOBH Season 12 Storylines