Alleged Photo of Lisa Rinna Kissing a Younger Guy Resurfaces Online

A photo of Lisa Rinna locking lips with a younger guy on a balcony has resurfaced online. The pic, which is actually from 2008, shows Rinna in a white bathrobe, getting close to a shirtless man who isn’t her husband. The photo appears to have been originally shared by the website Crazy Days and Nights and can be seen here.

At the time the photo was originally uploaded, it was pegged as a paparazzi shot. Rinna can be seen holding a glass of wine as she comes face-to-face with the unidentified man, and she appears to be laughing.

“Let me see if I get this straight. No paps ever follow Lisa Rinna. She has to go to them. Yet somehow, Lisa Rinna ends up on a balcony in a bathrobe drinking wine with an 18 year old kid who has a sock in his pants and the pap just happen to be right outside the correct balcony at the correct time to take photos,” the website runner wrote as part of the caption to accompany the pic.

“There are about ten photos in the set and this is as close as they actually come to kissing in any of them. Lisa is laughing so hard that a kiss would probably be impossible anyway,” the caption continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Wondered if the Pic Was From a Television Movie or Show

Upon seeing the photo — some fans getting a glimpse for the first time — many wondered if the snap was actually taken while Rinna was filming a television show or a television movie. Many took to a Reddit thread to discuss the snap, and this seemed to be a common thought. However, no cameras can be seen from the angle that the pic was taken.

“Was this perhaps a scene from a TV movie?” one Redditor suggested on a thread about the pic.

“They could be shooting the scene from inside the room,” someone else wrote.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans had a lot of questions about the pic, including one about what Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin had to say about it, and another about why the pic was never brought up on “RHOBH.” One fan attempted to respond to the latter question.

“I think that no one came for Rinna really. And also when this is brought up a looot of other sh** might come up for all the ladies. I guess they tread lightly because of what the don’t want out or talked about,” the comment read.

Harry Hamlin Cheating Rumors Circulated in Early 2021

While fans may continue to debate what’s really going on in the resurfaced photo of Rinna, her husband has actually found himself the subject of cheating rumors.

Back in June 2021, a blind was sent in to the BravoandCocktails Instagram page. The person who runs the page shared the blind, and many fans thought that it was about Hamlin.

“You might not necessarily see it out front, but behind the scenes, the producers know a storm is coming because of those rape charges against the husband of a ‘Housewife’ and why he is on the air even though they knew,” the anonymous tip read.

Quite a few people wrote in to the account saying that the person in the blind was indeed Hamlin, and added more information.

“Yes! This is what the whole fight in Amsterdam was about. Also, as a Canadian, everyone knows about Harry [Hamlin’s] extra marital activities when he comes to Muskoka. He’s here like minimum 3-4 months a year,” one person responded.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm his extra marital activities in Muskoka. Anyone with a cottage up here has seen and heard lots,” wrote another.

This wasn’t the first time that cheating rumors rocked Rinna and Hamlin’s marriage, either. However, most of the rumors seem to die down fairly quickly.

