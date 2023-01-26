Lisa Rinna Gets Into ‘Rough’ Real Housewives Ride

Lisa Rinna announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after eight seasons on January 5, 2023, telling People in an exclusive statement that she was “grateful” for her long run on the show and “excited” for the future.

Rinna’s confirmation of her exit came after a couple of months of speculation about her future on the show as RHOBH was put on a brief pause following the season 12 reunion. However, in a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Rinna shared that she’d decided to leave right after the reunion. The taping of the reunion show took place on September 9, 2022, and aired in three parts in late October.

“I feel lots of things,” Rinna told the publication about her exit. “It’s always a scary thing to decide to leave something. But I always know when I need to do something. What happened was I left, really, right after the reunion. People don’t know that. But I let everybody know right after the reunion that I was going to move on, that was going to be it.”

She said her stint on RHOBH was the “longest job” in her 35-year career and it’s not normal to work on a project for so long in this industry. “It’s just unheard of in our business,” she shared.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Lisa Rinna Said She Had a Rough Year With the Show & the Reaction From Fans Became ‘Unhealthy’

Rinna expanded on her decision to step away from RHOBH during the same interview, sharing that she had a “rough year.” She told Interview Magazine, “I never think, ‘Oh wow. It’s just such a rough year, and I’ll never be able to handle it again.’ I can always come back and handle something.”

However, the divisive reality star said the world has changed lately, including the world of the Real Housewives, and it’s changed the way fans react and interact with the Bravo stars and what goes on in the shows. “And I just think it’s unhealthy,” she shared. “It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me.”

Lisa Rinna Explained That She Loves Filming But She Doesn’t Always Like the ‘Vibe’ When the Show Is Airing & ‘F****** Hated’ This Year

The actress explained that while they were filming she didn’t feel like it was a “f***ed-up vibe” because she always loves filming, but didn’t like the vibe while the show was airing. Rinna said the drama while filming is “contained” but once it’s airing, it “takes on a life of its own.” Some seasons have been easier to watch, Rinna shared, but this year wasn’t one of them.

“I f****** hated this year,” she shared candidly. One of the reasons was because of the death of her mother, which she lived in person but also had to relive while the show was airing. However, she said the biggest reason she didn’t like seeing the show this year was that she felt “The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’