RHOBH Star Calls Out Lisa Vanderpump in Red Carpet Interview

Lisa Rinna was one of the several Bravo stars who appeared at the 48th annual People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

While walking the red carpet, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke with Laverne Cox for E! News and responded to several questions about her look and the future of RHOBH. Cox asked Rinna which RHOBH star she’d most like to see make a return to the show and she replied immediately, “Brandi Glanville.”

Cox then asked Rinna which housewife she never wanted to see back on RHOBH and after thinking for a moment, she laughed, “Lisa Vanderpump.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” as well as another Bravo offering, “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” were nominated for Best Reality Show of 2022. The Kardashians ended up winning the award in that category.

Lisa Rinna Also Said There Are No RHOBH Co-Stars That She Wishes She Was Closer To

Rinna gave a few other answers during her brief red carpet interview, including which of her RHOBH cast mates she wished she was closer with. “No one right now. I’m fine. I’m good,” she revealed, grinning.

The RHOBH star, who described her look for the awards ceremony as a “YSL Parisian moment,” also had a message for the RHOBH fans who voted for the show. “I love you guys,” she gushed. “It’s a love-hate relationship, you know, I get a lot of love, I get a lot of hate and I love it all.”

Lisa Rinna & Lisa Vanderpump Have Been Taking Jabs at Each Other for Years Now

Rinna and Vanderpump have fired shots at each other for several years now following their falling out during Vanderpump’s last RHOBH season. Many fans have accused Rinna of not showing sympathy to Vanderpump after her brother, Mark Vanderpump, died. In 2019, Rinna was put on blast over a birthday tweet with the mention of a “pill-covered cupcake,” as People reported, and she stated that she didn’t know that he’d died by suicide.

The two women have also clashed over “Vanderpump Dogs,” a spinoff show based on Vanderpump and her staff as they work at the restauranteur’s dog rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. Rinna was one of several RHOBH stars who were annoyed about being included in drama that eventually led to the spinoff.

According to Us Weekly, Rinna wrote on Instagram in March 2019 that if RHOBH stars were helping launch her spinoff with their drama, they “should be paid for it.” She said she supported all of her co-stars using their Bravo platform to promote their side projects but if they were “playing out a storyline to launch a pilot for a new show” without being compensated, she would be in touch with her lawyer.

Season 9 of RHOBH was Vanderpump’s final season on the show and she previously shared that her decision came from feeling “very, very, very unhappy” with how everything played out with her co-stars. She said the accusation that she was “selling a story” was very insulting, Us Weekly reported, especially as the Vanderpump Dogs foundation was so near and dear to her heart.

