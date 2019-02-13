Lisa Vanderpump Mourns Brother Mark Who Died from Suicide on RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump has had a rough time over the past year, after the unexpected death of her older brother, Mark. And, fans will get an inside look at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star as she mourns his passing on season 9 of RHOBH. Previously, his death was addressed on the latest season of Vanderpump Rules, as she stars on that show as well. According to People, Mark Vanderpump died of suicide and he was found dead in his home in Gloucestershire, England. In his life, he worked as a DJ.

His body was found on April 30, 2018, after a suspected drug overdose, which was ultimately reported to be a suicide. He was just 59 years old at the time of his death.

After Mark died, Lisa Vanderpump released this statement to the public, “This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this. He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

Here with my gorgeous sister @LisaVanderpump celebrating her successes @pumprestaurant love you pic.twitter.com/MXXglYwsA0 — Mark Vanderpump (@Markvanderpump) January 5, 2015

According to The Daily Mail, Mark and his model fiancee Gemma Ramsay, 35, had exchanged angry text messages just before his death. Coroner Katy Skerrett told Daily Mail that, “Jonathan Vanderpump explained that Gemma, his son’s partner, had been making reports about Mark. This had led to some ongoing issues and he had gone with his son to the police station to provide further information on that.” The coroner, Skerrett, also said that right before Mark died, he had been arguing with Gemma via text and supposedly says a clear goodbye, posting a picture of pills on a table. Drug toxicity was ruled as the ultimate cause of his death.

In addition to issues with Mark’s fiancee, Lisa and Mark’s father, Jonathan Vanderpump Senior, told Gloucester Coroner’s Court that his son was “experiencing financial problems” prior to his passing.

The Mirror reported that after Mark’s death, his fiancee Gemma released this statement, “Mark was such a loving, caring individual who had a lot of struggles and he took on a lot of my problems as well. It was an amazing relationship – he looked after me and I looked after him. We were engaged to get married next year. He was the love of my life. It’s been an absolute nightmare. I still don’t believe it.”

On Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump is shown crying and dealing with the aftermath of her brother’s death. Mark’s passing is addressed as early as the premiere episode of season 9. Vanderpump revealed to Bravo that after Mark died, she went into hibernation. She explained, “For five weeks I stayed home. Obviously, just being the two of us, we were more like twins. It’s been incredibly difficult, but we have to keep moving forward and make the people that were so important in our lives proud as they watch down over us.” Mark was Lisa Vanderpump’s only sibling.

On RHOBH this season, Vanderpump tells her husband that she thinks you never really stop mourning.