Is Lisa Rinna Eyeing a New Reality Show for Her Family?

Lisa Rinna is taking some time away from reality TV following her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In January 2023, Rinna announced her departure from the Bravo franchise after eight seasons, and there have already been rumors about what she plans to do next.

When contacted by Heavy, a rep for Rinna responded to reports that the Real Housewives veteran is now seeking to sign her family for a new reality show reminiscent of Kris Jenner and the Kardashians’ show.

Rinna’s rep, Jeffrey Chassen, told Heavy the reports about a reality TV future with her family are “total nonsense.”

Here’s what you need to know:

There Were Rumors That Lisa Rinna Wants to Dethrone Kris Jenner

After eight seasons on RHOBH, Rinna’s next career move is up in the air. On January 30, 2023, a source for The U.S. Sun claimed that Rinna “perfectly timed“ her exit from the RHOBH to set herself up for a new deal while she’s a hot topic, and that she hoped to become a “reality TV matriarch” like Kris Jenner and sign a deal with her husband, Harry Hamlin and their model daughters, Delilah and Amelia.

“Lisa is kind of the T-1000 version of Kris Jenner, and she’s going to be utterly ruthless and relentless about nailing down her next reality gig,” the source claimed. “The goal is for Lisa and her family to lock something down by May, and it’s going to be interesting to see if Bravo steps up and develops a new show for Lisa or if she pivots into streaming the way the Kardashians have.”

This is not the first time there have been rumors that Rinna was eyeing a Kardashians-style show with her husband and daughters. A source previously told Radar Online that Rinna was hoping to lock in her own show on E!, noting that her family “comes with all the excitement and drama and laughter of The Kardashians but without all the darkness.”

Lisa Rinna Revealed Why She Stepped Away From Reality TV

It’s not a huge surprise that Rinna’s rep debunked stories about a plan to launch a new TV show in the near future.

In a tell-all with Interview magazine, the former “Days of Our Lives’ star revealed that her final season on RHOBH felt “unhealthy.”

“It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me,” Rinna said. She also noted that while she loves filming, the airing of the show is “not” so fun.

“Filming is one thing,” she said. “But once you see it, once it goes out into the universe, that I don’t love, because it takes on a life of its own. …We all know that they (producers) have the power in the edit,” she added.

While she appears to be taking a break from reality TV, Rinna’s husband teased that fans may see her in other types of projects.

“We’re both very busy,” Hamlin told People in early 2023. “She’s already talking to studios about getting going on something else, so I think we’re going to be really busy over the next few months.”

