Lisa Rinna Addresses RHOBH Exit: ‘You Don’t Put Me On Pause’

The new year came with some big news concerning “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as Lisa Rinna announced her exit from the show after eight seasons.

While discussing her decision to walk away from RHOBH, Rinna shared with Interview Magazine that she feels like “everything Housewives has to go away for a while.” However, she said the break from the franchise is “good” and doesn’t feel the need to spend time with anyone from the show, with the exception of a few friends that she has a good relationship with beyond it.

“I have my relationship with Erika [Jayne] off-camera and that’s great,” she spilled. “Dorit [Kemsley] and Kyle [Richards], too.” Other than that, Rinna said she’s “good” and the break will be a positive thing. “It’s time for a break,” she said.

However, she clarified that she’s not “on pause,” telling the publication, “I don’t go on pause. You don’t put me on pause. I go bye-bye. You know what I’m saying?”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Franchise Was Put on a Tiny ‘Pause’ After the 12th Season, Andy Cohen Previously Revealed

Although Rinna said she’s not “on pause,” the entire RHOBH franchise was put on a brief pause after the season 12 reunion following an intense season. “Beverly Hills, we’re taking a minute break, and then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year,” producer Andy Cohen revealed to E! News a couple of months ago when discussing the latest with several Bravo shows.

At the time, Rinna shared that she felt it was a good idea and was needed after the “intense” 12th season. “I think that they’re smart over there at Bravo,” she added, “and I don’t think it hurts anybody to take a break.”

During her Interview Magazine interview, Rinna reiterated that it was a really tough season and a “rough year” for her. She said it was difficult because she felt as though the story of what truly happened during filming didn’t get told in a two-sided way.

Lisa Rinna Hasn’t Revealed Her Plans for the Future But Said She Feels Like She Learned A Lot From Being on RHOBH

Rinna hasn’t revealed what’s next for her after her RHOBH exit but she shared that she was “excited” for the future when announcing her departure to People.

The longtime RHOBH star told Interview Magazine that she “wouldn’t change” any of her time on the hit Bravo show. “I’m grateful for the experience,” she said. Rinna said she was happy with herself before and after the show and “learned a lot.”

Moreover, the divisive Bravo star said she now feels like she can “go up against anybody in the f****** world right now.” Rinna told the publication that she wouldn’t have felt that way if she’d never appeared on the show and it equipped her with the confidence to feel like no one can or should cross her.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’