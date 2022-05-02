Lisa Rinna Posts Shocking Photo on Instagram

Lisa Rinna is known for her underwear dance videos and suggestive outfits in her social media posts, but she took the cake with her latest Instagram photo.

The 58-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran showed support for a former supermodel while simultaneously firing back at haters, but her post may have been too hot for Instagram to handle.

Lisa Rinna Posed Totally Nude After a 1980s Supermodel Was Slammed for Showing Too Much Skin

In an Instagram photo posted on May 1 — which can be seen HERE — Rinna posed completely nude. The RHOBH star wore her hair in a retro-style as she held out a mirror in one hand and an eyelash curler in the other. Rinna was only wearing back thigh highs and heels, and her arm carefully blocked out her exposed chest in the pic. It was also obvious the mom of two had no underwear on as she strategically sat on the edge of a bed.

Rinna’s caption referenced a recent post about 57-year-old modeling legend Paulina Porizkova.

“[Paulina Porizkova] posed in a tiny bikini, and they called her old and ugly,” Rinna captioned her nude snap. “I am 1 year older than Paulina. Here’s my ‘old and ugly.’”

It’s no surprise that Rinna’s post racked up thousands of comments within a few hours. Several fellow Real Housewives stars posted comments to tell she’s far from old and ugly.

“Ha! That’s about the last two words anyone can use on you, love! You are GOALS and so [fire emoji],” wrote RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley.

“Omg How is that even possible you go girl,” wrote newcomer Diana Jenkins.

“Like wow,” added “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania.

But other commenters weren’t as complimentary.

“Why do you feel the need to expose yourself to the world, screams insecurity!” one critic wrote to Rinna.

“She’s trying to stay relevant. Shameful,” another replied.

“There is nothing nice about this post ‘PORN’ at least she good at something,” another commenter wrote of the Bravo star.

Others predicted that the photo would soon be deleted by Instagram.

Rinna’s NSFW photo was shared one day after she supported Porizkova by posting a bikini photo on her Instagram stories with the same caption about being “old and ugly” at 58, per Yahoo Life.

Paulina Porizkova Was Called ‘Old & Ugly’ After She Posed in a Bikini

Rinna’s clap back at age shamers came two days after Paulina Porizkova screenshot a comment about a recent photo of her posing in a bikini. After the Czech-born model shared a swimsuit pic, a commenter wrote that she must be in so much “pain” to continue posting such photos of herself at her “age.”

The critic added that “getting old and ugly” is the hardest for “pretty” people. “I pray you come to terms with your mortality,” the commenter wrote. “We all get old and ugly…you just had to fall from a greater height than the rest of us.”

Porizkova revealed that she is often told that age 57 is “too old” to pose in a bikini.

“I get comments like these every time I post a photo of my body,” she wrote. “This is the ageist shaming that sets my teeth on edge. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly.

The model added that she believes people get more beautiful with age because they have “earned” their beauty.

“There is no such thing as ugly and old. Only shortsighted and ignorant,” she wrote.

