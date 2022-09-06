RHOBH Star Deletes ‘Disgusting’ Comment About Co-Star

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has deleted a comment that she made about her co-star on Instagram after backlash ensued.

On August 31, 2022, Erika Jayne shared a screenshot of a news article published by the Los Angeles Times in which her ex-husband Tom Girardi was said to be having an affair with a judge that lived in a beachfront condo in Santa Monica, California.

“Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop,” Erika captioned the post. Shortly after it was posted, Erika’s BFF Lisa Rinna took to the comments section to hurl an insult at Sutton Stracke.

“Oh Slutton here’s another LA Times article for you Henny,” Rinna wrote. Her comment was a call back to the time that Stracke brought up a previous LA Times article that highlighted Girardi’s legal woes. This played out on an earlier episode of RHOBH.

Rinna’s comment on the post has since been removed.

RHOBH Fans Criticized Rinna for Her Post

Several RHOBH fans commented on Rinna’s post on Instagram, many surprised that she wrote such a thing.

“You are horrible,” one person wrote, adding, “Team Sutton.”

“You’re being really nasty. This is disgusting. People are allowed to question things especially when the behavior is suspect,” someone else commented.

Someone started a Reddit thread about Rinna’s comment and fans shared their opinions on her behavior. As many fans pointed out, Stracke supporters have been known to call themselves “Sluttons.” It’s unknown if Rinna is aware of this.

“Her using ‘henny’ and slutshaming Sutton is just so EW,” one comment read.

“Jesus Christ the audacity, she’s almost 60 and behaves like 12 YO. Not that I’m saying anything new but I feel like you can’t say enough times FIRE RINNA,” someone else said.

“She’s such a nasty twisted human being. She’s probably sitting there so proud of herself too. I love some of the women on this show but the 3 C’s are making it unbearable to watch,” a third Redditor chimed in.

“I’m honestly confused by her disgusting comment.. what does Sutton have to do with the article?!” a fourth added.

Rinna Publicly Showed Support for Erika After a Judge Ruled in Her Favor

On August 31, 2022, a judge ruled in Erika’s favor in a $5 million lawsuit that was brought against her in 2020.

“The ruling is critical because it is the first time that a Court of law has looked at ALL the supposed evidence against Erika, and the Court found in Erika’s favor. In Sheldon, the opposition papers and ‘evidence’ were submitted for plaintiffs by Ronald Richards and other attorneys, who compiled every piece of gossip or other purported evidence or innuendo that they could find,” Erika’s lawyer said in a statement provided to Heavy.

Erika shared the news on Instagram and Rinna’s comment got plenty of criticism.

“THELMA,” Rinna wrote. Comments from Instagram users came pouring in.

“@lisarinna you are vile and rude. Get ahold of yourself,” one person said.

“@lisarinna you are so two faced,” someone else added.

“@lisarinna oh great and we all know how that movie ended. I can’t wait for both of you to be in unemployment line for bad acting,” a third comment read.

