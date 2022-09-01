All Lawsuits Filed Against Real Housewife Expected to ‘Fail,’ Lawyer Says

On August 31, 2022, a California court found that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi in regard to a $5 million lawsuit that was filed by Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn in 2020.

“Having no real arguments or evidence to support their claims, Plaintiffs attempt to distract

the Court with ad hominem attacks on Erika Girardi (‘Ms. Girardi’) and a laundry-list of

irrelevant allegations that have nothing to do with the underlying Motion for Summary Judgment

(the ‘Motion’ or ‘MSJ’). Plaintiffs waste 14 pages of their opposition spouting unrelated facts

that do not refute the undisputed fact that Ms. Girardi had nothing to do with the alleged ‘scheme,'” court documents submitted by Girardi’s attorney read.

The judge overseeing the case ruled in favor of the defendant and Girardi’s rep sent Heavy a statement from her lawyer following the ruling.

Girardi’s Lawyer Strongly Feels That Other Lawsuits Against His Client Will ‘Fail’

As the legal matters move forward, Girardi isn’t completely out of the woods. However, based on how things went in this specific case, her lawyer feels quite strongly that the other lawsuits will play out similarly.

“The ruling is critical because it is the first time that a Court of law has looked at ALL the supposed evidence against Erika, and the Court found in Erika’s favor. In Sheldon, the opposition papers and ‘evidence’ were submitted for plaintiffs by Ronald Richards and other attorneys, who compiled every piece of gossip or other purported evidence or innuendo that they could find. Nonetheless, because it is the truth, the Court concluded that there is NO EVIDENCE of any knowledge on Erika’s part of any wrongdoing by Tom Girardi or Girardi Keese, and NO EVIDENCE of Erika’s participation in any wrongdoing. We are gratified that based on a review of actual evidence by a court of law, Erika has been exonerated,” Evan C. Borges, Partner of Greenberg Gross LLP, said in a statement sent to Heavy.

“We expect that other ‘aiding and abetting’ lawsuits against Erika, which accuse her of participating in some sort of ‘fraud,’ will fail for the same reason – they are contrary to the truth and based on no real evidence,” the statement continued.

The Judge Said That the Evidence Brought Forth by the Plaintiff Was ‘Irrelevant’

At the hearing, the judge said that none of the evidence supplied to the court proved that Girardi had anything to do with “aiding and abetting” her husband’s law firm or its alleged wrongdoings.

The judge called the evidence “irrelevant” and concluded that despite Girardi’s extravagant lifestyle, her actions and/or hobbies do not prove that she had any involvement in any wrongdoings associated with her ex-husband, according to Page Six.

“The Court finds that there is no triable issue of material fact as to Ms Girardi having ‘actual knowledge’ of plaintiffs claims of the existence of a fiduciary duty between plaintiffs and [Girardi and Girardi & Keese]. The Court, therefore, grants summary judgement in favor of defendant Erika Girardi,” the court docs read.

