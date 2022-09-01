Bravo Fans Drag Andy Cohen on Social Media

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are having a dramatic season both on and off of television.

At the end of August, Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax Niles received hateful, threatening messages on social media. The messages consisted of awful, racist comments and many mentioned that Beauvais’ behavior and/or actions on the show were the reason behind them.

Several members of the cast spoke out about the messages and pleaded with fans to leave the children of the women on the show alone. Niles also released a statement of his own that his mom shared on her Instagram Stories after he made his account private.

“Well I’d like to start off by saying that I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one. It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media. I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama,” Jax said. He added that he just wanted to be a “normal kid” and that he just wants to be “seen by [his] peers as just another kid” as he enters his freshman year of high school.

Bravo fans have been disappointed that executive producer Andy Cohen hasn’t spoken out on the matter and many are calling him out for it.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Network Released a Statement That Was Shared by Several RHOBH Cast Members

A couple of days after the online attacks went viral, Bravo released a statement.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric,” the statement read.

The statement was shared by Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and Beauvais, amongst others. However, Cohen did not share the statement on his own Instagram feed. He has been active on social media since everything has gone down, but hasn’t addressed the hateful messages that were sent to Beauvais’ son.

Several Bravo Fans Are Upset With Cohen for not Speaking out About What Happened

A Reddit thread has taken shape in which Bravo fans have been criticizing Cohen, many saying that he should be fired by the network following his lack of response to what’s going on.

“It’s getting more and more difficult finding anyone who still truly likes him. He’s such s pompous a**. How would he have reacted if someone/bots or whatever came after his son? It would not fly whatsoever,” one person wrote.

“He’s been allowing this type of gross behavior for years and doesn’t stop it,” someone else added.

“I mean, it would take maybe 180 seconds out of his day to write a standard ‘I am disgusted by what is happening, this is not acceptable in any capacity, I support Garcelle and her children, etc ETC ETC.’ No excuses,” a third Redditor said.

“If nothing is said or done about this, he will be pure trash. But I never get high hopes, he won’t do anything or go anywhere. He sold himself to the devil and then became the devil,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: Fans Launch Petition After Online Attacks of Garcelle Beauvais’ Teen Son