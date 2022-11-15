Fans React After RHOBH Star Receives ‘Unhinged’ Messages

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a hurtful message that she received on Instagram and fans are reacting to it on Reddit.

On November 14, 2022, Lisa Rinna took a screenshot of a DM that she received on Instagram and shared it on her Instagram Stories.

“The best part about the season was your mom dying,” the first message read. “Flashback to you fake crying about your dad ‘shhh’ you as a child. You’re a fake as your stupid whore mom. Go join her,” another message read.

Rinna shared the user who sent her the message and captioned the post, “And they say Twitter is a ceasepool [sic].”

The comments come just weeks after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” finale and subsequent reunion, during which Rinna was at odds with co-star Kathy Hilton. Rinna has been accused of attempting to tear apart Hilton’s relationship with her sister, Kyle Richards. For several weeks, fans have been hoping that Bravo will part ways with Rinna, and while no casting decisions for season 13 have been confirmed, Andy Cohen has weighed in.

“Let’s let the reunion play out and then everyone regroups,” Cohen responded to a fan at BravoCon 2022 who asked if Rinna could be “fired.” It seems as though some people are extremely against Rinna to the point of sending hate-filled private messages her way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rinna Said She Reported the Account to Instagram

In a subsequent message on her Instagram Stories, Rinna said that she reported the person’s account to Instagram.

“I just reported her to @Instagram let’s see if they do anything about it. I’ve had a very difficult time getting them to do anything about anyone who has been harassing & threatening,” Rinna wrote.

The Instagram account that sent Rinna the messages is currently active but is private. It’s unknown if the account was previously public. The account has 452 followers and follows 898 other accounts.

“I’ll go so high my feet won’t touch the ground,” reads the account’s Instagram bio, which also includes a link to the Iowa Abortion Access Fund.

In another post shared by Rinna hours later, someone sent her a message with more information about the person behind the Instagram account and said that they sent the messages to the person’s place of employment.

Fans Took to Reddit to Discuss the Messages Sent to Rinna

It didn’t take long before a screenshot of Rinna’s Instagram Stories was shared on Reddit where “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans discussed the content.

“There are some truly insane fans of this franchise out there,” one person wrote.

“You can hate a person’s presence on the show but none of us know these women in real life and the parasocial relationships being created by weird a** fans is too much. I’m speaking directly to some members of this sub when I say STOP EMOTIONALLY INVESTING IN STRANGERS,” another person said.

“That is unhinged. If I were a public figure, I would have someone else go through my DMs like a moderator. It’s totally unacceptable,” a third Redditor added.

“You have to be a special kind of pathetic to DM any housewife hateful comments. If you love a housewife and want to send them love/support, go for it. If you dislike them and want to make (reasonable) criticism – bring it to Reddit/some other discussion forum and don’t tag them. Sending them hateful DMs will never change their mind and will only make you the bully,” a fourth weighed in.

