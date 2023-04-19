Fans Are Left Completely Baffled by Lisa Rinna’s Latest Antics

Lisa Rinna is cleaning up following her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In January 2023, the TV veteran announced she was stepping down from the Bravo reality show after eight seasons, but she has definitely been keeping busy– and has been keeping tongues wagging.

Since announcing her RHOBH exit, Rinna, 59, has been photographed wearing some wild outfits, but one throwback look had people talking for a different reason.

Lisa Rinna Wore a Vintage Dress & Pretended to Vacuum

In an Instagram post shared on April 16, 2023, Rinna, 59, posed wearing a vintage pink Vivienne Westwood dress printed with outlines of female anatomy on it. As she posed for the photo, the former Bravo star wore sunglasses and pretended to vacuum a rug. “Housework is never done,” Rinna captioned the post. “In Vintage @viviennewestwood.”

Fans reacted to the pic, with some praising the dress and the sassy pose. But many others zeroed in on the shop-style vacuum in Rinna’s grip, which had its cord wrapped all around it making it obvious that it was not really being used.

“Uhhhh sweetie, that’s not plugged in,” one commenter pointed out.

“Badass shop vac vacuum – next time plug it in though … 🔥,” another commenter agreed.

“Your vacuum works without it plugged in? Wow! 🤣” another chimed in.

“Tacky 👗. None of my lady friends would wear that. Oh yeah you have to plug it in.😂,” wrote another.

Others noted that Rinna was pretending to use a shop vac in the pic instead of a regular carpet cleaner. “Tell Harry you need a Miele,” one commenter wrote to Rinna. “oh I have one,” the RHOBH alum replied.

While she didn’t have her faux vac plugged in, fans know that Rinna is picky about clean carpets. According to BravoTV.com, she’s a self-described clean freak who carries alcohol wipes with her when she goes on a plane and stays in hotel rooms — and yes, this was before the COVID pandemic.

Rinna even posted on Instagram after she stayed in a hotel that had a dirty carpet. “This is the carpet in the ‘presidential suite’ that I stayed in for one night only and then I ran,” the former RHOBH star captioned a pic of a gnarly stain on the rug of a Pennsylvania hotel. “I still cannot f***ing believe it.”

Lisa Rinna Has Posed in Some Wild Fashions Lately

While Rinna’s vacuum photo look went off track due to the attention to the unplugged cleaning appliance, some of her recent looks have simply confused fans altogether. In the months since her RHOBH exit, Rinna has spent a lot of time at fashion shows in Europe, and she has posed in some questionable getups. Fans have had a field day roasting Rinna’s quirky looks, including a bowl-cut wig at Paris Fashion Week that had critics comparing her to a “Stranger Things” character Will Byers, per Today.

According to Vogue France, Rinna was also dressed in full Kenzo’s menswear for the brand’s Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show. Her outfit included a pinstripe suit, tie, and beret. She also walked the Rotate catwalk in a bodysuit covered with a long faux fur leopard print coat.

Rinna also did an eclectic photo shoot for Paper Magazine that had followers comparing her to fluffy pieces of fruit and Spongebob SquarePants.

