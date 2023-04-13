Lisa Rinna Explains Her Viral Wig That Was Roasted Online

Lisa Rinna spoke out about the viral hairstyle she wore to Vivienne Westwood’s Paris Fashion Week show. The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star made headlines for the retro pageboy wig she wore to Westwood’s fall/winter 2023-2024 show in early March 2023.

In an April 2023 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Rinna revealed that the wig was a last-minute addition to her look after her stylist and glam squad suggested she try it with the colorful, belted top and purple leggings she was wearing.

“I looked at it and I went, ‘Oh yeah, I like that,’” she said of the blunt-cut wig. “And he put it on and I went, ‘Oh my God, it looks really good with the outfit.’”

Rinna added that she’s been having “a ball” transforming herself for recent fashion shows. “It’s like my own version of drag,” she said. “I’ve always said I’m a gay man trapped in a woman’s body — or my kids call me that.”

Lisa Rinna Said People ‘Didn’t Know What to Do’ With Her Fashion Week Look

Wigs have been a staple of Rinna’s look for years. She often poses in wigs on Instagram and even gives her various looks names. In a March 2022 interview with People, she explained that the wigs gave her a confidence boost.

“The wigs do that! They instantly make me feel better,” she said. “The wigs have been so much fun. I’m an actor by trade, but I haven’t done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven’t itched that scratch of stepping into different characters.”

“I love what a wig does. They’ve been such a great form of expression for me,” she added.

While she’s rocked a lot of wigs, Rinna went viral with her pageboy wig look. After she posted photos of her bowl-cut wig to Instagram, she was compared to everyone from ‘Will Byers in the Upside Down” (Noah Schnapp’s character on “Stranger Things”) to “Love Will Keep Us Together” singer Toni Tennille, circa 1975.

“It’s giving Lord Farquaad,” one commenter wrote of Rinna’s wig, comparing it to the antagonist from the movie “Shrek.”

“It’s giving me Dora the Explorer after she tried cocaine,” another cracked.

Rinna told Page Six that she “never guessed that little pageboy wig would’ve created such a stir.” “The pageboy wig that flipped everybody out!” she said. “They didn’t know what to do with that.”

Lisa Rinna Said She Felt Something ‘Special’ When She Wore the Wig

Rinna has also admitted that she knew something was different about the pageboy wig. In a March 2023 interview with Vogue, she said she had a “freakin’ ball” with her recent fashion moments—but the pageboy really stood out to her.

“When I put on that wig for the Vivienne Westwood show – that felt like something special – and it caused such a stir on the internet,” she said.

According to Vogue France, Rinna has attended several Paris fashion shows since announcing her departure from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in January 2023. She attended Kenzo’s Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show and even wore the brand’s clothing for the event. For Haute Couture Fashion Week, she was front and center at the Mugler fashion show, and later walked the Rotate catwalk a show in Copenhagen.

