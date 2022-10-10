Fans Flood Lisa Rinna with Comments After RHOBH Finale

Lisa Rinna has had several Instagram rants lately as the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was wrapping up and in early October she had another message for viewers.

“Why can’t anybody laugh anymore why can’t anybody take a joke y’all are so f****** serious y’all need to go and have fun go dance, go have a cocktail or two or five just do something fun for yourself and laugh at it all,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “We are making a TV show- get over your overly offended selves.”

The text was written above a photo of LeBron James, in reference to another recent Instagram Story in which she said she was the “LeBron James of housewives at this point.” Underneath the photo of the NBA star, Rinna added, “I need a drink and a Xanax and so do all of you.”

RHOBH viewers may remember that the “drink and a Xanax” line was first uttered by Rinna at the season 7 reunion. However, after the RHOBH star shared this Story, many fans called her out for commenting about mixing alcohol and prescription meds, with several pointing out the fact that Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin previously shared that she’d struggled with a Xanax addiction.

Fans Criticized Lisa Rinna for ‘Promoting’ Mixing Alcohol & Xanax

Rinna’s comment about needing a drink and a Xanax was on her Instagram Stories but fans commented on her latest Instagram post to share their unhappiness at what she said. They also criticized the RHOBH star on Twitter.

“Stop promoting Xanax and drinking,” someone wrote. “It’s a lethal combination. You are sick!” Another person wrote, “when u said to mix alcohol with a Xanax. Omg, that is the funniest thing ever, especially when your own daughter had a Xanax overdose. You should really be a comedian.” Another asked, “Didn’t your daughter almost od on Xanax? And you put that in your stories? Oof.”

Someone else commented, “Let’s not promote Xanax and alcohol mixers. Do better.” Another stated, “At the end of her response is telling ppl to take a cocktail of alcohol and prescription meds. Those 2 mixed is not good and could OD… This is not a good look for her.”

Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin Opened Up About Her Dependency on Xanax Last Year

Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin’s daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, shared that she had been going through some health issues, including a prescription medication dependency, in November 2021. In a 30-minute Instagram video, the 24-year-old wrote that she’d been prescribed Xanax and her body became “dependent” on the drug.

She also stated that she accidentally overdosed. “I didn’t mean to at all,” Rinna’s daughter shared. “I overdosed on this one medication called Propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and, for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.” Delilah explained that she finally checked in to a treatment facility in Arizona and worked on eliminating her dependency on Xanax.

“I wasn’t like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on [the Xanax] because of how much the doctor had prescribed me,” she said emotionally. The RHOBH star’s daughter shared that while she’d really lowered her Xanax use, she began having other health problems and would be exploring other treatment centers. In February 2022, she announced that she was six months sober, E! News reported.

