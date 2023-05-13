Fans Can’t Believe How Much Lisa Vanderpump’s Grandson Looks Like Ken Todd: PHOTO

Lisa Vanderpump’s only grandchild is growing up and his looks are constantly changing — but one this is for sure: Fans can see a resemblance between “Teddy paws” and his grandfather, Ken Todd.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a new picture of her grandson on May 8, 2023, and fans couldn’t believe how much Pandora Sabo’s son looks like her dad.

“My little Teddy Wolf #obsessivelove #littleman,” Vanderpump captioned her post. In the comments section of the post, many fans expressed just how much they think Teddy is the spitting image of Vanderpump’s husband. Perhaps it’s the hair or his facial expressions, either way, many feel that Teddy is Todd’s “mini.”

Lisa Vanderpump’s Grandson Has a Full Head of Blond Hair

Sabo and her husband, Jason Sabo, welcomed their first child together in November 2021.

“Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy,” Pandora Sabo captioned an Instagram photo after giving birth.

Her mother stepped into the role of grandmother with easy, and refers to herself as Nanny Pinky. Vanderpump shares pictures of her grandson fairly frequently and fans love to see how much he has grown and changed as he makes his way through the toddler stage of life.

In Vanderpump’s latest Teddy snap, he is seated on her lap while wearing a striped collared shirt and a light blue blazer.

“Mini Ken,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Stop he looks like Ken,” echoed another.

“Adorable. Little Ken,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful little boy. Looks like his grandpa Ken,” someone else added.

This wasn’t the first time that fans drew the comparison between Todd and Teddy, either. “My lil Teddy… Cute little Vanderpumpkin oh this year has been hard but he makes it all worthwhile,” Vanderpump captioned an Instagram post in December 2021. At the time, Teddy was only a month old — but fans still saw a resemblance to Todd.

Lisa Vanderpump’s Grandson Made His Television Debut on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

Viewers got to meet Vanderpump’s grandson when he appeared on an episode of “Vanderpump Rules” in March 2023.

“If you’re not going to watch for the drama, at least watch for my Teddy Paws! The center of my universe,” Vanderpump captioned an Instagram post on March 8, 2023, ahead of the episode. In the scene, Vanderpump and Todd were looking after the baby while his mom was out.

“I absolutely worship the ground that this baby has never walked on. I’m loving having a grandchild. I make no groans about being a proud grandmother,” Vanderpump said during a confessional-style interview on the show.

Vanderpump also shared the song she made up in honor of her grandbaby.

“I say, ‘You’ve done a stinky, it’s not been very pinky, keep it in your tummy, and save it for your mummy!’ So, basically, I don’t have to change his diapers,” she said with a laugh.

