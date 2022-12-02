RHOBH Star Says Lisa Vanderpump Could Forgive Kyle Richards

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star says there is hope that Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards could make amends in the future.

In a November 2022 interview, former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp spoke out about the years-long feud between the two co-stars that was spawned amid drama over a rescue dog adopted by Dorit Kemsley that ended up in a kill shelter. At the time, Richards and other RHOBH stars accused Vanderpump of leaking a tabloid story about the situation.

Mellencamp told Us Weekly that Vanderpump told her a “dramatic story” about the dog that ended up at a kill shelter and she reacted accordingly. “I am involved in all the petty drama that ensues all at Lisa Vanderpump’s instruction,” she told the outlet in 2019.

The “Puppygate” scandal came to a head when Richards confronted Vanderpump at her Villa Rosa mansion and was kicked out of the house by the SUR owner’s husband, Ken Todd, with a swift “Goodbye Kyle!”

The former friends have been estranged since Vanderpump left RHOBH at the end of season 9, but Mellencamp thinks there is hope for reconciliation.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teddi Mellencamp Said She Has Made ‘Peace’ With Lisa Vanderpump & She Thinks Kyle Richards Can Too

Mellencamp was a guest on the November 27, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” where a viewer asked her if she made amends with Vanderpump and if she thinks Richards can work things out with her as well.

“I don’t necessarily say we made amends,” Mellencamp said. “We made peace that we don’t need to talk about it anymore. We moved past that discussion.”

“In regards to Kyle and Lisa, I feel like if they actually were together they probably could,” she continued. “I think Kyle’s pretty easy to forgive in general.”

Teddi Mellencamp Ran Into Lisa Vanderpump Earlier in 2022 and They Talked Things Out

Mellencamp’s comments about Vanderpump came a few months after she revealed that she hashed things out with her at an afterparty for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

During an episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, in June 2022, Mellencamp told co-host Tamra Judge that she ran into Vanderpump at TomTom, the West Hollywood bar she co-owns with “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, and that they had a 40-minute chat.

“We did have a nice conversation,” Mellencamp said of her run-in with Vanderpump. “We were respectful to one another. I haven’t talked to her in years. The last time that we had any conversation was not good.”

“Ultimately, we just went through it,” Mellencamp said. “It was mainly, like, all the things we probably would have said to each other at the reunion, had we had the reunion.”

She described her relationship with Vanderpump as “healed-ish.”

As for Richards, she has also run into Vanderpump in public, but the two have yet to clear the air.

“I’ve bumped into her twice at Neiman Marcus,” Richards told Andy Cohen during a 2020 guest spot on “Watch What Happens Live,” per Too Fab. “The second time I saw her, she didn’t see me, and I sort of, like, hid, to be honest. But this last time I saw her at a restaurant, and I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other and I said to the hostess, ‘Really? Really?’”

“I said hello, and, to be honest, she was just short,” Richards said of her former friend.

More recently, Richards told Cohen on WWHL that on a scale of one to 10, she misses her friendship with Vanderpump “two to three.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Surprising Reality Show Bravo Refused to Reboot